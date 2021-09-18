CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta variant detected in 99% of U.S. cases, according to CDC

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extremely transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, which overtook all other variants in the United States just a few months ago, now represents more than 99% of cases tracked in the country, according to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant caused caseloads to...

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#U S#George Mason University#Covid Data Tracker#The New York Times#Americans
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

As coronavirus cases continue past 150,000 a day in America, are you safe against it? That was the question at the top of mind for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Sunday morning. On Meet the Press, he discussed boosters and immunity after a COVID infection, and the five points you're about to read may save your life. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy