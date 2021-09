Don’t take your eyes off ... The sky, first of all. The rain’s probably coming, so wrap up for the Palouse’s first weather-impacted game of the season. “Whether you coach or play here, you know you’re going to have to deal with the elements at some point,” Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said. “The guys that have been here before me, the players are conditioned very well in understanding that.” A downpour might just add to the timelessness of the Cougs’ big-boy matchup against Pac-12 foe USC, a game that’s shaping up to be memorable.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO