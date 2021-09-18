CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Detroit-Tampa Bay Runs

 5 days ago

Tigers first. Akil Baddoo singles to right field. Jonathan Schoop singles to shallow left field. Akil Baddoo to second. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Miguel Cabrera reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Jonathan Schoop to second. Akil Baddoo out at third. Jeimer Candelario homers to center field. Miguel Cabrera scores. Jonathan Schoop scores. Niko Goodrum strikes out swinging.

Sports Illustrated

Don't Blame the Rays for Taking the Blue Jays' Note Card

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. A Major League Baseball game can demand a staggering level of preparation. Analysts, coordinators, various members of the coaching staff: All will collaborate to find the weaknesses of their upcoming opponent and how best to attack them. Just about every aspect of the game can be tailored for the specific matchup. This includes the pitching, obviously, but also the signs, the defensive positioning—almost everything.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
#Tigers 4
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live scoring updates, leaderboard

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 73 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (3-8, 3.89 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Michael Wacha (3-4, 5.54 ERA). Tigers lineup: TBA. Live updates. Can't see the latest from Twitter? If not, refresh the...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lose to Tampa Bay Rays, 7-4, in 10 innings: Game thread replay

Detroit Tigers (70-77) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (91-56) Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). UPDATE:14 top prospects to watch (for free) as Tigers' minor leaguers wrap up seasons. WINDSOR:Why the numbers are lying about the state of Detroit's pro...
MLB
fantasydata.com

Tampa Bay Rays Roster

Shane McClanahan Strikes Out Seven, Saddled With The Loss. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (9-6) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven during Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He was activated ahead of Sunday's start against the Tigers after spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list. The left-hander was brilliant on Sunday, limiting Detroit to two hits over five innings while fanning seven. His only mistake was surrendering a solo shot to Tigers catcher Eric Haase in the fourth inning. Tampa Bay was unable to muster any runs against Wily Peralta, saddling McClanahan with the loss. The southpaw owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and a 135:36 K: BB over 115 1/3 innings in 2021. McClanahan is scheduled to start in Saturday's game against the Marlins. The 24-year-old has been the Rays most reliable pitcher, and managers can start him with confidence in the fantasy baseball playoffs.
MLB
Offense shines early, bullpen deals in Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win over Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One day after the Detroit Tigers collapsed in the ninth inning and were beaten in the 10th by a three-run walk-off home run, Jeimer Candelario delivered a bomb of his own, launching a two-out, three-run homer to center in the first inning of Saturday's showdown against the American League's best.
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game vs. Tampa Bay Rays: TV, time, pitchers for series finale

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: 76 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.30 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA). [ Here's how you can gain access to our best Tigers content for a super low price....
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Wily Peralta deals 7 scoreless innings in 2-0 win over Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wily Peralta earned a firm handshake from Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch upon the completion of his 13th consecutive scoreless inning over two starts. This time, he excelled against the American League-best Tampa Bay Rays. "I'm in a really good rhythm right now," Peralta said. The...
MLB
Mining Journal

Jeimer Candealrio, Dustin Garneau lead Detroit Tigers to win over Tampa Bay, 4-3, on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered to lead the Detroit Tigers over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Saturday. With the Tigers ahead by a run, Mike Zunino opened the Rays’ ninth by drawing a walk from Michael Fulmer and went to second when Joey Wendle was hit by a pitch. Fulmer got his 10th save in 15 chances by striking out Brett Phillips and getting Yandy Diaz to ground into a game-ending double play.
MLB

