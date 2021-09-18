What channel are we on???

First my peeve on this totally inane concept: Losses help us; we will learn from this loss and be a better team. Now to acceptance: So strange how we tolerate mediocrity in our basketball and baseball programs, but cannot accept the same with our football team. My take is for the Tigers to be always tops in all sports they undertake. Expressively, get us a great basketball coach NOW. 2 and 3 star recruits year in and year out don't get it. At his very best, our basketball coach is mediocre. Let's be great in all our undertakings. Let's not allow even our prime (football) to become mediocre like the other two sports we seem to be satisfied with. WE ARE CLEMSON !!! Let's be a year round terror to all our oppenents in football, basketball, and baseball.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO