Saturday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have hit the century mark once again

By Camden Chat
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orioles are, once again, keeping it 100. This is not a hip thing to say any more, and even if it was, it wouldn’t be great because the way they’re keeping it 100 is with 100 losses in the 2021 season. It’s not three 100+ loss seasons in a row thanks to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, though it is still the case that the last three full seasons to be played saw the Orioles lose at least 100. It is not great.

Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles can play spoilers again

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles and Royals just finished a four-game set in the most fitting way for two bottom-feeding clubs: with neither team winning the series. The Royals’ 6-0 shutout last night, which Mark Brown recapped, finished a series split between two clubs who had nothing to play for. For those who are interested in such things, the loss moved the Orioles within half a game of the idle Diamondbacks for the worst record in baseball and the #1 pick in the 2022 draft.
MLB
Camden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: Tied for the worst record once again

Losing both games of a doubleheader is lame, especially in the fashion that the Orioles went about it on Saturday. If you care to revisit the misery, you can do that right here on this very website. Drew recapped Game 1’s 11-10 loss while Andrea wrapped up the Game 2 11-2 defeat.
MLB
Camden Chat

Monday Bird Droppings: Saying goodbye to an embarrassing weekend

Every now and then it’s very hard to sit down and write about the Orioles. To want to write about the Orioles. Today is one of those days. After the Orioles beat the Blue Jays on Friday, I was feeling pretty good. There was some funny drama about stealing signs and the Orioles had been winning enough that we could forget for a moment how terrible they really are.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Yankees aim to tee off on Orioles’ pitching again

On Monday, outfielder Aaron Judge described the streakiness and array of close games the New York Yankees are involved in as being a “roller coaster.”. A day later, the Yankees enjoyed a relatively smooth ride by combining power and effective pitching. They will seek their third straight win Wednesday night when they visit the Baltimore Orioles for the second game of a three-game series.
MLB
Camden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: The injuries are piling up

We have reached the point in the season where injuries, no matter how big or small, are ending seasons. Matt Harvey was placed on the 60-day IL with a knee injury a few days ago. Jorge Mateo joined him yesterday with back trouble. And even Tanner Scott’s return could be in doubt after being placed on the 10-day list with a knee sprain.
MLB
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: One last showdown with the Yankees

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles, after a much-needed off day to lick their wounds from the brutal Blue Jays series, are back in action against another Wild Card contender tonight, hosting the New York Yankees for three games to conclude the season series. The Birds, as has been noted...
MLB
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles got the last laugh over the Yankees

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Is it just me, or is the air a little sweeter, the sky a little brighter, whenever the Orioles do something that absolutely torments the New York Yankees?. Look, O’s fans haven’t had much to celebrate this year. But their (relative) dominance against the Yankees will...
MLB
Anthony Santander batting cleanup for Orioles on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Santander will man left field after Ryan McKenna was given the afternoon off in Boston. In a matchup against left-hander Chris Sale, our models project Santander to score 13.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLB
Austin Wynns catching for Orioles on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Wynns will start behind the plate after Pedro Severino was left on Baltimore's bench on Saturday afternoon. numberFire's models project Wynns to score 5.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLB
Trey Mancini out of Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Mancini will head to Baltimore's bench after D.J. Stewart was announced as Saturday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 381 batted balls this season, Mancini has produced a 11.3% barrel rate and a...
MLB
Sunday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles aren’t spoiling anything for Boston

The Orioles September of spoiler potential has been a mixed bag so far. The 3-3 record against the Yankees this month is probably the closest they’re going to get to spoiling things for any one team, and the Yankees could well still make the postseason; they’re only a half-game out of a spot through yesterday. The O’s remain 0 for September against the Red Sox and Blue Jays, though, so the only thing they’re spoiling there is the hopes of the teams that want them to beat Boston or Toronto.
MLB
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where John Means doubled!

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! Even with your favorite baseball team sputtering to the finish line of another abysmal season, it’s always nice to see a win like the Orioles got last night. It was especially a nice night for John Means, who pitched 6.2 scoreless innings and hit a double!...
MLB
Monday Bird Droppings: Just two weeks left in this Orioles season

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The end of a brutal Orioles season is near. Only a fortnight remains in the Birds’ 2021 schedule. Two weeks from today, O’s players and coaches will be scattered to the winds, headed to their respective homes for the winter. It’s for the best, really. While...
MLB
Rangers Blanked By Orioles, Two Losses Away From Century Mark

Only 6,200-plus paid to watch Thursday night's game between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. One team eclipsed 100 losses a few games ago and the other is one game closer to hitting it. It lived up to the hype. Not only did the Rangers lose their...
BASEBALL
Orioles prospect Drew Rom learning how to pitch in big leagues from ‘crafty lefties’ still learning themselves

Whenever he can, Orioles pitching prospect Drew Rom watches replays of fellow finesse left-handers Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells trying to make their way as rookies in the American League East. Their careers have almost been mirror images so far, with unqualified success climbing the minor league ladder but questions about how their style translates to the majors. “I watch those guys more ...
MLB
Friday Bird Droppings: Nearing the 50-win mark

Look, the Orioles are a bad team. There is no doubt about that. And they may end up with the worst record in baseball on the season. That’s just math. But there is an easy enough argument to be made that, based on talent alone, they are not the absolute worst team in baseball.
MLB
Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates Once Again Fail to Sweep Series

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 12: Kevin Newman #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates scores on a sacrifice fly in the third inning against the Washington Nationals during the game at PNC Park on September 12, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the...
MLB
