Three Keys: Dalvin Can Slow Kyler

By K. Joudry
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vikings fans aren’t feeling overly optimistic these days. Losing to the Bengals in OT will do that to a fanbase, especially given the 53 penalties we committed (give or take). Our attention now turns to the Arizona Cardinals, a team that played excellently in the opening week. They easily took down the Tennessee Titans, a dark horse candidate to be the AFC’s Super Bowl representative. Last week, Tennessee didn’t look like they were anywhere close to Super Bowl contention. Gotta give credit to Arizona for playing so well. Do our friends in purple stand a chance? Let’s get to the three keys to find out.

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

