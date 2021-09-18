Three Keys: Dalvin Can Slow Kyler

Cook (ankle) isn't a participant at Thursday's practice, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports. Cook came out of this past Sunday's loss at Arizona with an ankle sprain, which has kept him off the practice field so far this week. He was a spectator, though, indicating he may be logging mental reps with a potential return to drills on the horizon. Cook will attempt to get back on the field Friday, after which the Vikings will provide insight on his odds to suit up Week 3 against the Seahawks. Assuming he's able to, Minnesota will "continue to play him," coach Mike Zimmer told Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. On the other hand, an absence from Cook would allow Alexander Mattison to be the team's top running back, with Ameer Abdullah and potentially A.J. Rose elevated from the practice squad.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO