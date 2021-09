EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Rescue crews in Evanston late Saturday found the body of a missing man who went underwater in Lake Michigan and didn’t resurface. The man’s body was found offshore from at Clark Street Beach, near Northwestern University, and it wasn’t the first time fire department divers went into the water after someone on this dangerous day on the lake. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, the chain of events all started with a successful rescue mission of three people around 1 p.m. Two of them were a mother and child who were stuck near a break wall. When a...

