CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kelly ties Rockne as No. 12 Irish hold off Purdue 27-13

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 12 Notre Dame got big three big plays from two of its offensive captains and helped coach Brian Kelly match Knute Rockne for the most victories in program history. Kyren Williams scored two long touchdowns, the second a 51-yard run with 6:05 remaining, and...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Notebook From The Victory Over Purdue

Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Saturday after Notre Dame’s 27-13 victory over Purdue. Here is a sampling of what he said. "I liked the way our guys prepared this week. Our level of preparation rose this week, and certainly our performance did. It wasn't flawless by any means, but we were playing a Big Ten opponent that has really good players, and a couple of guys that are gonna play on Sundays that are outstanding players. We did some really good things defensively and we did some really good things on offense. We developed some players today. With the more snaps that they get, they get a little bit grittier and start to figure things out. That's what happens when you're transitioning. Tosh Baker was thrown out there against one of the best pass rushers and obviously, they had some good plays, but we had a lot of good plays as well. You've got Cam (Hart) out there and he's playing and he gets a couple of calls that go against him. But he keeps battling and makes a big play at the end. I just like the fact that we're growing, we're getting better and we can come back now and look at the things that we obviously have to continue to improve on."
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
WNDU

Brian Kelly reflects on tying Knute Rockne’s record

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish continued their undefeated season on Saturday and their 26 game home win streak, but the win was also history making. Head Coach Brian Kelly tied Knute Rockne for all time wins as head coach at Notre Dame with 105. Now 21 of those...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Irish look to remain undefeated against Purdue

SOUTH BEND — Following a pair of three-point victories to open the season, No. 12 Notre Dame will put its unscathed record on the line against in-state rival Purdue (2-0) on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m., NBC). This will be the 86th all-time meeting between the programs, with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ndinsider.com

Breakdown: Five plays that defined Notre Dame's 27-13 victory over Purdue

SOUTH BEND — For the first time this season, the outcome of a Notre Dame football game wasn’t decided in the final two minutes or in overtime. The No. 12 Irish (3-0) were able to put away Purdue (2-1) on Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium with a complete effort that wasn’t pretty at times but came with moments of brilliance.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Knute Rockne
Person
Kyle Hamilton
NBC Sports

Brian Kelly ties Knute Rockne atop Notre Dame’s record books the same way he got his first win, over Purdue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Much has changed during Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame tenure — from a video board and artificial turf in the Stadium to four straight years, and counting, of double-digit wins — but some things remain the same. Kelly’s record-tying 105th win leading the Irish came at the expense of the same team he beat for his first.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Pulls Away From Purdue For A 27-13 Victory

Notre Dame has mastered winning ugly early in the 2021 season, but the key is the Irish keep winning, this time beating Purdue by a 27-13 score in a game Notre Dame didn't break open until late in the fourth quarter. But at the end of the game the Irish won its 26th consecutive home game and remained unbeaten.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Argus Press

No. 12 Irish prepare for visit from long-time rival Purdue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 12 Notre Dame has looked shaky at times in its first two games of the season, two nail-biting wins. Coach Brian Kelly is sure of one thing: He wants a faster start against Purdue on Saturday. “I think the biggest thing on me is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Chippewa Herald

Big Ten roundup: Notre Dame holds off Purdue, Oklahoma edges Nebraska

No. 12 Notre Dame got big three big plays from two of its offensive captains and helped coach Brian Kelly match Knute Rockne for the most victories in program history. Kyren Williams scored two long touchdowns, the second a 51-yard run with 6:05 remaining, and Avery Davis scored on a 62-yard reception as the Fighting Irish beat Purdue improved to 3-0.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Irish#Ap#Td#Notre Dame
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Credit consistency for Kelly matching Rockne

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-13 on Saturday, in the renewal of a rivalry that began in 1896. That victory allowed Brian Kelly to equal a record that was first set in 1930. The win was Kelly's 105th in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, putting him on level...
NOTRE DAME, IN
talesbuzz.com

Passing Rockne: One win from Notre Dame record, Brian Kelly recognizes Irish standards of success remain high

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — There were some elements of Notre Dame history that Brian Kelly obviously recognized before he became the program’s 31st head football coach. The Four Horseman, the Gipper, Touchdown Jesus — it’s impossible for anyone involved in any American sport in any capacity to be unaware of these icons. There were some peculiarities regarding the Fighting Irish, though, items more germane to his own circumstance, of which Kelly was perilously unaware when he accepted the job.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy