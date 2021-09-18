CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

TIFF 2021 Review: History is a Wily Creature in Emre Kayis’ Poignant “Anatolian Leopard”

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a bar adjoined to a skating rink where Fikret (Uğur Polat) takes his coffee in the morning and as one realizes as time wears on in “Anatolian Leopard,” where he ends the night with a stiff cocktail as well. Surely this routine has been in place for years, though the chemical elements of both drinks are more necessary now than ever when the day itself is filled by one depressing moment after another after the zoo that he’s maintained for decades in Ankara has recently been shuttered after interest has been shown by a collection of Middle Eastern sheikhs proposing a theme park on the property, and beyond bidding farewell to employees whose futures look uncertain, he is tasked with one curious task before being shown the door himself, finding a home for a leopard, the one animal of any import to the local government as a long acknowledged “an indigenous cultural asset.”

moveablefest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Banquet’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

A psychological horror tale built around a mysterious eating disorder and unusually fraught mother-daughter dynamics, Ruth Paxton’s feature debut, A Banquet, shares key ingredients with several much-discussed recent indies by and/or about women, from Swallow to, in its end-of-everything theme, Amy Seimetz’s arresting She Dies Tomorrow. Paxton acquits herself well, making the most of Sofia Stocco’s chilly interiors and some committed performances from stars Jessica Alexander and Sienna Guillory. But Justin Bull’s screenplay comes up short, failing to adequately capture the depth of its teen’s encounter with the abyss — her anorexia is the aftermath of an apocalyptic revelation — and...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Kicking Blood Review

Blaine Thurier’s Kicking Blood may wear the cloak of a straightforward vampire tale, offering a modern spin on traditional tropes, but it is really a story of addiction. Growing tired of eternal life, Anna (Alanna Bale) works at a library to pass the time when she is not out hunting for prey with fellow hipster bloodsuckers Nina (Ella Jonas Farlinger) and Boris (Benjamin Sutherland). The trio approach their bloodlust the same way druggies are looking to score that next high. By all accounts Robbie (Luke Bilyk), would make a perfect victim for Anna as he is an alcoholic who seemingly has nothing left to live for. However, when Anna and Robbie meet, they each see something in the other that just might give them the strength to break free of the vices that shackle them.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Review

Earnestness is not an easy thing to convey on screen. Too often it can tip over into twee or play out as pure parody. Though The Electrical life of Louis Wain doesn’t entirely escape the trap of the former, director Will Sharpe manages to quite successfully pull off the improbable: a genuinely whimsical and affecting look at the life of English turn-of-the-century artist Louis Wain.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Good Madam is a South African Horror Tale That Utilizes the Supernatural to Explore Traumatic History

A matriarch passes and the family swarms to poach whatever they can in the aftermath. Tsidi (Chumisa Cosa) tells herself it won’t matter—she’s been the one taking care of her grandmother and thus has a claim over that which she has called her home for years, but “fair” doesn’t factor where tradition is concerned. Her uncle (the eldest) allows Tsidi’s cousins to put her in her place as new construction plans made while the recently departed was still alive become colored as some sort of hostile takeover. And then he joins the chorus by telling her what she did means nothing. He decides who gets the house. Tsidi subsequently packs her things, steals her grandmother’s coat, and leaves with her daughter Winnie (Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leopard#Anatolian Leopard#In Fear#In The Dark#Tiff#Middle Eastern#Aladdin#Magic Lamp
cgmagonline.com

Dashcam Review - TIFF 2021

In the midst of our lockdown perils, director, Rob Savage showed up with Host, a terrifying tale of a zoom séance that spills blood. Following closely behind is his new feature, Dashcam, a movie that transcends both screen-life and found-footage but comes up a weird mess that’ll make you spend more time gritting your teeth than cowering. It was always possible that last year’s Host was a stroke of luck instead of a stroke of genius, and now that we’ve got Dashcam, it feels like Host made a promise that Rob Savage and Jed Shepherd couldn’t keep.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘The Hill Where Lionesses Roar’

A small town, restless teens, and a yearning for something greater. This logline has been the heart of so many American coming-of-age stories we don’t even stop to consider it from another cultural perspective. Set it in a place like Kosovo where hopelessness seems to spring eternal, especially for young, rebellious females, and the formula can only change. Actress-turned-director Luàna Bajrami‘s aptly titled debut The Hill where Lionesses Roar is as full of life as it is a keenly observed look at three young women straining against the home that they love, but is nonetheless holding them back.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Middle Man Review

Playing TIFF 2021, Bent Hamer’s The Middle Man offers a uniquely absurd-yet-emotional take on the denizens of a small town. Shot like a film noir, the darkly comedic movie centres on the lonely but affable Frank (Kon-Tiki’s Pål Sverre Hagen), a gent who has just been named the “middle man” in a dying town full of accident-prone citizens. Frank’s task is to deliver news about the deaths of loved ones to the town’s residents. Searching for meaningful connection with others, Frank finds himself falling for receptionist Brenda (Tuva Novotny), all while dealing with his arch-nemesis and juggling the personalities of city hall bureaucrats.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Wheel’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

The Wheel begins, as so many other movies do, with a couple driving to a cabin in the woods. He’s conciliatory but increasingly frustrated; she’s sullen, more focused on her phone than the scenery. The trip is a last-ditch effort to save their eight-year marriage, not that she seems all that optimistic about their prospects. They’re greeted at their Airbnb by a host who might be a bit too friendly, at least for the wife’s taste. It’s a setup that primes us for the possibility of big reveals to come, whether of the sci-fi and horror variety or of the kind...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Survivor Review

Harry Haft was known as “The Pride of Poland and the Survivor of Auschwitz” whenever he stepped into the boxing ring. In Barry Levinson’s drama The Survivor, the answers to how Haft survived the camps is both a remarkable and complicated story. Starting in 1963 and jumping between Haft’s time...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘Encounter’

Who doesn’t love a good twist? When a movie subverts our expectations with an unexpected swerve it can be exhilarating, but it all depends on what follows being just as interesting as what came before. That’s not so much the case for Encounter, the latest film from Beast director Michael Pearce, who casts Riz Ahmed in a bit of sci-fi sleight-of-hand that offers him the chance to play a deeply complex father role, but can’t escape that the original premise carried so much more potential.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Ahed’s Knee Review

Through such films as The Kindergarten Teacher and the Golden Bear-winning Synonyms, Nadav Lapid has earned a reputation for thematically and formally challenging work. For his latest effort Ahed’s Knee, the Israeli filmmaker continues in the same vein, with a drama that takes its cues from real world events to make a bold cinematic statement. The result is a typically eccentric rumination on Israeli art, politics and society.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: The Wheel Provides a Convoluted, Mirrored Look at Marriage

Despite only being 24 years old, Walker (Taylor Gray) and Albee (Amber Midthunder) head into the woods from their Los Angeles existence to try to save their eight-year marriage (for more context, they’re from Texas). Well, he’s trying to save their marriage. To look at their interactions is to wonder why Albee hadn’t left years ago. We catch glimpses of a smile every now and then, but mostly her head is buried in her phone or coldly lamenting why Walker has taken her to the middle of nowhere to read a self-help book that she doesn’t believe can fix what’s broken. And maybe his desire to try is less about optimism than it is delusion. Maybe their union isn’t what’s broken; it’s them. To fix that means confronting even worse pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

Hamilton, review: poignant return for this awe-inspiring skyscraper of a modern musical

“What time is it? Showtime!” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s awe-inspiring skyscraper of a modern musical, towering above all others, is back. It so happens that London has pipped New York to the post in restoring it to the repertoire of must-sees. Which means the West End version flies the flag for Hamilton, and all it entails about America, as the world marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend.
THEATER & DANCE
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: DASHCAM Takes Abrasive, Bloody Stabs at Cultural Commentary

In 2020, filmmaker Rob Savage found himself stuck in place from pandemic lockdowns. Rather than wait things out, he got clever and, with friends, made the horror movie Host about a Zoom seance that manifests a murderous spirit. It was a fun piece of stunt filmmaking that arrived at the perfect time, using limitations of self-isolation to pull off a series of funhouse scares with clever special effects—on the surface a good, old-fashioned fun time that, in its use of liminal spaces like Internet chat rooms and the lockdown itself, doubled as a time capsule of the pandemic’s initial months. Now, just over a year later, Savage returns with DASHCAM, another variation on screen-life horror that scales up ambition with mixed results.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Benediction Finds Terence Davies Capturing a Complex Life with Wit

Time is everything in a Terence Davies film. In Benediction, his biopic about English poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden), he eventually covers his subject’s marriage to Hester Gatty (Kate Phillips). There’s a shot of the couple standing still, facing the camera as they pose for a wedding photo (a shot that tends to pop up throughout the director’s filmography). The camera flashes, we see the black-and-white photo, and then a fade transitions us to the future, where it rests on their bedside while Hester looks at their newborn child. The sequence is an encapsulation of what Davies does best: observing life with one’s head facing backwards, the cumulative weight of the past bearing down on every moment of the present.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Starling Review

There’s no one-size-fits-all method of dealing with grief. We all heal at our own pace, in our own ways. You can’t make a loved one’s pain disappear with the right words or some magic pill. These words are the last thing someone wants to hear when they’re caught in despair’s cold black grip. But that doesn’t make this sentiment any less true.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

TIFF 2021: One of the Worst Editions in the History of the Famous Film Festival

I’m not entirely sure attending TIFF this year was worth it. Sure, there’s still a full two days of screenings left, but what the pandemic has done to this festival is devastating. The capacity restrictions, which are understandable given Canada’s restrictive COVID laws, made it very hard to book tickets for some of the higher-profile films such as “Dune” and “Belfast.” Good thing then that the generosity of studio publicists enabled me to watch most of them.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Hold Your Fire Review

In 1973, four Black Muslims in their early 20’s went into a sporting goods store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with the intention of stealing guns to protect their families. It was intended to be an in and out job that quickly went south. Before they knew it, the four men—Shu’aib Raheem, Dawud Rahman, Salih Abdullah, and Mussidiq—found themselves in the longest hostage siege in New York City’s history. Revisiting that fateful event, director Stefan Forbes’ documentary Hold Your Fire examines how that incident forever changed the way the NYPD approached hostage negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Mad Women’s Ball Review

Atmospheric and haunting, The Mad Women’s Ball (le bal des folles) is a relevant and riveting psychodrama that follows one woman’s battle to take charge of her own destiny amid a society determined to subjugate her. Coming at a time when women’s bodily autonomy seems once again up for debate and discussion, Mélanie Laurent’s latest directorial effort untangles the patriarchal and institutional abuses of the late 19th century and proves—frustratingly—that when it comes to progress, society has changed far less than we’d like to admit.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy