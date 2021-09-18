TIFF 2021 Review: History is a Wily Creature in Emre Kayis’ Poignant “Anatolian Leopard”

There’s a bar adjoined to a skating rink where Fikret (Uğur Polat) takes his coffee in the morning and as one realizes as time wears on in “Anatolian Leopard,” where he ends the night with a stiff cocktail as well. Surely this routine has been in place for years, though the chemical elements of both drinks are more necessary now than ever when the day itself is filled by one depressing moment after another after the zoo that he’s maintained for decades in Ankara has recently been shuttered after interest has been shown by a collection of Middle Eastern sheikhs proposing a theme park on the property, and beyond bidding farewell to employees whose futures look uncertain, he is tasked with one curious task before being shown the door himself, finding a home for a leopard, the one animal of any import to the local government as a long acknowledged “an indigenous cultural asset.”