Several Water Rescues At The Jersey Shore

By Bob Vosseller
 5 days ago
OCEAN COUNTY – The summer beach season is over and many lifeguards have returned home or are back in school and swimming is now at your own risk.

That’s the message law enforcement and first responders would like to get out to beach goers as this weekend has seen numerous cases of swimmers in distress.

In Normandy Beach, police and EMS were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. on September 18 to 2nd and Ocean Terrace after witnesses reported a male caught in a rip current struggling to keep above water.

Hopatcong resident Joseph Gates entered the surf with his surfboard and was able to keep the victim above water. Two more surfers, Thoams Galbraith of Warren and Colin Cronin of Lavallette also entered the water with their surfboards to assist Gates and the victim back to the shore. There were no injuries and no one involved required medical assistance.

Off 8th Avenue and Ocean Avenue Ortley Beach, multiple swimmers were in distress. A 22-year-old woman from New Fairfield, Conneticut was the first to be pulled out of the ocean by friends and was treated by EMS and transported to Community Medical Center by an ambulance from Toms River Township. She is stable and expected to make a full recovery.

A 29 year old Freehold man was also pulled out of the ocean by friends. He was conscious and treated by EMS and transported to Community Medical Center with medics on board. He is listed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 27-year-old female from Brookfield, Connecticut, was going under water multiple times and did not appear to be moving. A rescue wave runner from Seaside Heights Fire Department was able to rescue her and bring her to shore.

The firefighters onboard the wave runner performed CPR as they brought her to the beach. Once on the beach, EMS and medics continued CPR and were able to regain a pulse prior to her being transported to Community Medical Center. She is listed in critical condition.

Police cleared the township’s ocean waters of all swimmers due to the dangerous water conditions.

Teen Bicyclist Hit By Truck

POINT PLEASANT – A 16-year-old bicyclist was injured by a truck at an Arnold Avenue intersection, police said. On September 19 around 11:49 a.m., Point Pleasant Beach Police Department received a 911 call regarding a bicyclist being struck by a truck. Officers found a 16-year-old girl laying on the street by her bicycle and a red pickup truck stopped in front of her on Arnold Ave.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Illegal Marijuana Dispensary Leads To Arrests

TOMS RIVER – Two Toms River men and a married couple from Wallington Township have been arrested in connection with an illegal cannabis dispensary in North Jersey. During July, an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force (“BCPO NTF”) and the Garfield Police Department revealed that a store-front business named “THC JARZ,” located at 517 River Road, Garfield, was operating as an illegal marijuana dispensary. The store sold recreational marijuana and various THC products to the general public.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Lifeguards#Brookfield#Ocean Avenue#Ems#Community Medical Center#Cpr
CARES Act Can Fund Rent Payments

LACEY – A county representative came to the most recent meeting of the Township Committee to inform the public that CARES Act funding can be used to pay back rent under some circumstances. Civil Division Manager for the Ocean County vicinage of the New Jersey Supreme Court Stephanie Hudson discussed...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Social Media Threat Causes School Lockdown In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – There were tense moments at school today when a threatening Snapchat post caused Toms River High School East to go into lockdown. Toms River Police arrived at the school around 10:42 a.m. after they received a call for a reported social media threat. The alleged threat was a Snapchat post showing a picture of guns in a bag.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Bathrooms At Lake Horicon Vandalized

LAKEHURST – Borough Officials are less than pleased that brand new bathroom facilities at Lake Horicon – which arrived before the summer – were recently vandalized. Council President Steven Oglesby said that at the current time there is no estimate of damage done but that a wall area was punctured during the September 6 incident.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Toms River, NJ
