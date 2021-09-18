U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Periodic Lane Closures at Night for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Nighttime lane closures and traffic slowdowns will be in place periodically on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions next week for construction at the Fox Street overpass and on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).www.mychesco.com
