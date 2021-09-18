U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Periodic Lane Closures at Night for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Mayor Jim Kenney and the Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) announced on September 21 the re-establishment of the Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs (MCACIA) via Executive Order No. 5-21. MCACIA will facilitate and develop communication to document and report on the diverse community needs and priorities of all African and Caribbean immigrants, refugees, and asylees in Philadelphia. The Commission shares a mission with the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement, which works to increase collaboration with specific communities throughout the city.

