Akron, OH

Irons accounts for 4 TDs, leads Akron over Bryant 35-14

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — DJ Irons threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Akron to a 35-14 victory over Bryant on Saturday.

With the game tied 14-14 early in the fourth quarter, Irons scrambled to his left before finding room down the right sideline for a TD to give the Zips the lead. He added a 6-yard touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield with 9:29 remaining.

Irons was 19-of-23 passing for 296 yards and added 117 yards rushing on 14 carries. Anthony Williams Jr. ran for 98 yards that included a 1-yard scoring run late for Akron (1-2). Michael Mathison and Oran Singleton Jr. each had a first-half touchdown catch.

Zevi Eckhaus completed 15 of 20 passes with a touchdown for Bryant (1-2). Fabrice Mukendi’s 1-yard TD run for the Bulldogs tied the game at 14 with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the Bryant program’s first FBS opponent and first game played in Ohio.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

