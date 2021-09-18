CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All aboard the Fabian Lysell hype train

Fabian Lysell has never played hockey in North America. The size of ice, style of play and all that comes with it is completely foreign to him. Growing up in Sweden and playing there throughout his 18 years, everything that has happened since the Bruins drafted him with the 21st overall pick in last June’s NHL Entry draft is all new to him.

bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Prospect Lysell Headed To The WHL

To the surprise of nobody, really, Boston Bruins first round pick Fabian Lysell is expected to play for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL this season. The 18-year-old wrapped up a solid rookie camp introduction by notching three assists in Boston’s 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at the Prospects Showcase in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. It was a better effort for the Swedish winger on Sunday than it was on Saturday as Lysell utilized his speed to dominate some of his shifts and fed fellow Swede Jesper Froden with a slick pass to set up a power play goal during the matinee affair.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Top Pick Lysell ‘Has A Presence To Him’

BRIGHTON, Mass – After plenty of scouting reports and highlight videos on social media, the Boston Bruins got their first extended look at 2021 first round pick Fabian Lysell during Wednesday’s opening day of Bruins rookie camp at Warrior Ice Arena. The 18-year-old Swede certainly looked a little nervous during...
NHL
NESN

Fabian Lysell Getting Chance To Make Strong Impression With Bruins

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. At long last, Fabian Lysell is in North America. The Boston Bruins selected the Swede in the first round of the 2021 Draft earlier this offseason. He was unable to attend development camp in August, but now is taking part in rookie camp and headlines the Bruins’ Prospects Challenge roster.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Bruins Notes: Coyle, Lysell, Injuries

To say it’s been an eventful offseason for the Boston Bruins would be an understatement. With the extensions for Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly and the acquisitions of Linus Ullmark and Nick Foligno came some serious departures. Longtime Bruin David Krejci left the team to continue his career at home in the Czech Republic, while netminder Tuukka Rask remains unsigned amid injury uncertainty. While Krejci’s replacement as the second-line center isn’t entirely clear, the frontrunner in the eyes of most is Charlie Coyle. However, as The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa notes, Coyle’s participation could be limited at the start of training camp. While not ordinarily a huge cause for concern, the news comes after it was revealed Coyle suffered through injury for much of last season and underwent knee surgery in July. It was an inordinately rough season for Coyle last year, who scored just six goals and 16 points in 51 games. An elevated role playing with Hall will likely boost those point totals. The team will be relying on Coyle much more next season to produce, meaning his health as the start of the season approaches could be a real storyline in Boston.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins explain message to 2021 top pick Fabian Lysell

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell still isn’t sure what his 2021-22 plans are just yet. It does, however, seem that a North America stay is on the horizon for the Black and Gold’s top pick from the 2021 NHL Draft. Signed to an entry-level contract last month, there’s been talk of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Lysell & Harrison Headline Prospects Challenge Roster

Do you want a sign that the NHL season is getting closer? Here it is. The Boston Bruins began Rookie Camp Wednesday and Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena, before some of their prospects headed to Buffalo for this weekend’s Prospect Challenge. Joining the Black and Gold in the round-robin tournament...
NHL
NHL

Lysell Ready to Learn at Rookie Camp

BOSTON - Fabian Lysell is using this week to learn. While the Bruins' 2021 first-round pick boasts plenty of raw ability, he knows there is also ample room for improvement - both on and off the ice - as he begins his first Rookie Camp with the Black & Gold.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Jack Studnicka gets a chance on second line

As Charlie Coyle continues to rehab from off-season knee surgery, the Bruins are going to take it slow with their veteran center, easing him back into action. The 22-year Studnicka was the one centering Taylor Hall and Craig Smith on the Bruins second line Thursday afternoon as training camp kicked off at Warrior Ice Arena.
NHL
Boston Globe

Bruins rookie Fabian Lysell impresses Don Sweeney during Prospects Challenge

BUFFALO — Early in Sunday’s game during the annual Prospects Challenge, Fabian Lysell found himself in a bad spot. A Devils defender caught him off-balance with a hip check in the offensive zone, sending Lysell’s body airborne and his stick skyward. Lysell collected his belongings and kept charging. By the...
NHL
Boston Globe

Bruins eager to get a look at Fabian Lysell in Buffalo rookie tournament

Fabian Lysell skated the first laps of his pro career Wednesday at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, performing on-ice drills at rookie camp with fellow recent draftees, young AHLers, and a few undrafted pro wannabes. On Thursday, the first-round pick will join a group of 13 forwards, eight defensemen...
NHL
audacy.com

Don Sweeney provides updates on first-round pick Fabian Lysell, Bruins' vaccination status

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney met with a couple reporters who were in Buffalo for this weekend's Prospects Challenge and shared a few newsworthy items. According to the Boston Globe's Matt Porter, Sweeney said that all Bruins players and staff are fully vaccinated. The Bruins are now the fifth NHL team to publicly confirm 100% vaccination, joining the Flames, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs and Flyers.
NHL
chatsports.com

5 Panthers players whose hype train is rolling ahead of 2021 season

Which Carolina Panthers players have their own hype training growing ahead of what’s sure to be a vitally important 2021 season?. The excitement is now at fever pitch as the Carolina Panthers get set to take on the New York Jets in Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday. This formally opens what is going to be a fascinating campaign for everyone associated with the organization, one that could really go either way in terms of fortunes on the field.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

It’s time to fire up the Jakub Lauko hype train

It’s been nearly two full years since Jakub Lauko made things interesting in Boston. Selected with the No. 77 overall pick in 2018, Lauko used the 2019 preseason to launch himself near the top of the team’s prospect pool with a showing that included one goal and an assist in three games, along with energy on energy. And though a knee injury in 2019-20 and a bizarre 2021 season had essentially put Lauko out of sight and out of mind for the Bruins, the return of rookie camps and a real training camp on deck for the first time since that run has put Lauko back on the map.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Islanders sign Zdeno Chara

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders announced today that they’ve signed defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year contract. The financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed. Chara was originally drafted by the Islanders back in 1996 and played with the team for parts...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Dirty plays and great goaltending put St. Louis over Detroit 5-2

Pregame Detroit vs St Louis I took a quick look at being concerned regarding physical play tonight. St. Louis put on a display of suspension/ejection worthy dirty and late hits that makes it clear that the Pronger and Tkachuk spirit is alive and well. The only comfort is that most of the thugs in blue won’t desecrate any NHL ice. The problem is that Berggren was lost to injury by some nasty behind the net plays.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Musings From Day One of the Prospects Challenge

Rule number one for prospect events is that they’re largely meaningless and not indicative of future success, necessarily. Anyone who has attended Sabres prospect tournaments or development camp at any point over the past decade will remember the names of players who flashed at times. Names like Justin Bailey, Nick Baptiste and Cliff Pu spring to mind first. Brett Murray is another player who has impressed over the past few years in these camps due to his intriguing size and decent hands around the net.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

All About Health

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Yesterday as the Canadiens’ rookies were taking on the Senators’ rookies, many noticed that Jesse Ylonen wasn’t on the ice, today, Guillaume Lefrançois told us why in La Presse. It turns out that the young Finn has yet to be vaccinated and he refuses to do so. When he arrived from Finland, he had to go through a quarantine which he has now finished, but the team felt he hasn’t practiced enough to play in yesterday’s game.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Islanders' Lamoriello always seems to have one last card to play

Lou Lamoriello always seems to have one more card to play, another trick up his sleeve, a final move to make. The value of Lamoriello’s 40 years of experience as an NHL general manager was on display this weekend when he signed 44-year-old Zdeno Chara. We don’t know if the...
NHL

