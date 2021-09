NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s extra security Friday at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side a day after a hostess was attacked by a group of tourists. Police say they refused to show proof of vaccination in order to eat inside. As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, vaccination checks are ongoing at the door of the restaurant after the three tourists from Texas assaulted a 24-year-old hostess. The NYPD said the hostess was punched, slapped and her necklace ripped off after she asked the group for proof of vaccination, a new city policy to dine indoors. People needed to be physically pulled off as they...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO