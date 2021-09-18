Big Daddy Star and Adam Sandler Collaborator Peter Dante Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Neighbor
Actor Peter Dante, best known for his roles in numerous Adam Sandle movies including Big Daddy and The Waterboy, was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday morning after Dante allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor over a noise complaint. According to TMZ, Dante confronted the neighbor regarding noise from a construction project on the neighbor's home with the confrontation escalating to the point where Dante allegedly threatened to not only kill the neighbor but also harm his wife and children.comicbook.com
