CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kyler, Bair lead Dartmouth past Valpo 28-18

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c0WZLVc00

Derek Kyler threw for three touchdowns and Zack Bair ran and caught a score and Dartmouth beat Valparaiso 28-18 on Saturday in the Big Green's season opener.

Dartmouth picked up its 11th straight season-opening victory and 17th consecutive non-conference win.

Kyler connected with Bair on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in the first quarter and Dartmouth went ahead 7-5 and never trailed again.

Kyler threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Jonny Barrett to end an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took almost six minutes to start the second half for a 21-8 advantage.

The Beacons (0-3) closed to within three following their second safety of the contest and Teryn Berry's 14-yard pass to Ollie Reese with 1:16 left in the third.

Later, Jalen Mackie intercepted Berry and returned it 28 yards to the Valpo 25. Bair closed it out with a 14-yard run and his 11-yard touchdown run made it 28-18.

Robert Washington ran for 117 yards on 24 carries for the Beacons.

——

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' is in Michigan

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip. Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000...
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Washington
harlanonline.com

Rasmussen helps carry Wolves past Rebels, 28-20

 SLOAN (Sept. 3) -- Amos Rasmussen rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns and also kicked four PATs Friday night to lead IKM-Manning past Westwood 28-20 in a Class A, District 8 opener.  The Wolves (1-1 overall) led 14-0 at halftime and answered two of the Rebels’ three second-half scores...
SLOAN, IA
Star-Herald

Angelo State rallies past Eagles 28-24

CHADRON--Chadron State dominated most of the first half against Angelo State on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Elliott Field, building a 24-0 lead before the Rams scored with 51 seconds remaining before halftime. But the visitors from Texas ruled during the second half, squeezing past the Eagles 28-24 in the non-conference clash played in 90-degree temperatures.
CHADRON, NE
Watertown Daily Times

Football: Cheesemakers push past Eagles 18-7

JEFFERSON — Monroe had 320 rushing yards and three scores on the ground in an 18-7 victory over the host Jefferson football team in a Rock Valley game on Friday. The Eagles (2-1, 1-1 RVC) ran it 27 times for 71 yards, while the Coaches Poll Division 3 10th-ranked Cheesemakers (3-1, 2-0) ran it 50 times and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt.
JEFFERSON, WI
chatsports.com

Nevada scores 28 unanswered, blows past Idaho State 49-10

Nearly four years ago to the date, the Idaho State Bengals marched into Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev., as 33.5-point underdogs against the Nevada Wolf Pack. It didn’t matter; Idaho State upset the Pack on the road, 30-28 — possessing a 23-point lead at one point. The result flipped this...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth#Valpo#College Football#American Football#The Big Green#Ap
Lima News

High school football: LCC soars past Huron, 41-28

A little momentum can go a long way. Down 7-6 with less than a minute to go in the first half to Huron, Lima Central Catholic was set to punt from its own 40 yard line after another inconsistent series on offense. On the punt, Huron fumbled the catch and Thunderbird Payne Cutlip pounced on the loose pigskin to regain possession for LCC at the 45 yard line with 48 seconds left in the second quarter.
HURON, OH
Grand Forks Herald

Jack Simmers leads Grand Forks Central past Wahpeton 28-14

Jack Simmers started the game with a bang. The Grand Forks Central sophomore running back ripped off 46 yards on his first three carries. Then, he punched in his fourth carry of the drive on third-and-goal to give Grand Forks Central a 7-0 lead. Simmers didn't let up at all.
GRAND FORKS, ND
gobulldogs.com

Ceja hat trick leads 'Dogs past UCSB

FRESNO, Calif. – A hat trick and a 45-minute lightning delay. Kassandra Ceja provided her own lighting in the opening 35 minutes, scoring Fresno State's first three goals in a 5-0 rout of UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night. The Bulldogs led 4-0 when lightning entered the area in the...
FRESNO, CA
Rutland Herald

Defense leads Rutland past BBA

MANCHESTER — A new football rivalry was born in Manchester Saturday afternoon as Rutland laid claim to a 33-14 victory over Burr and Burton in the first ever varsity football matchup between the schools. In a matchup of southern Vermont heavyweights, it was the Ravens' defense that threw most of...
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
accesswdun.com

Football: Stockton leads Rabun past Murphy

MURPHY, N.C. — For the second straight week Rabun County piled up over 500 yards of offense in a 59-14 rout of defending Class A North Carolina state champion Murphy on Friday on the road. Gunner Stockton threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns, Lang Windham ran for 142 yards...
MURPHY, NC
Griffin Daily News

Spalding races past Pike 49-28

Nazir Berry scored on touchdown runs of 32 and 9 yards and Curt Clerk scored on TD runs of 5 and 20 yards as Spalding High downed Pike County 49-28 Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Griffin. Jakilen King scored on TD runs of 27, 4 and 1 yard to...
GRIFFIN, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Pickett leads Pitt past Tennessee

KNOXVILLE — Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 41-34 victory over Tennessee Saturday. The Panthers’ defense collected five sacks, recovered two fumbles, had an interception and made a crucial fourth-quarter goal-line stand to seal the win. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Recorder

H.S. Football: Louis Guillotte runs Drury past Athol, 28-0

ATHOL — It was going to take a power outage to stop Drury running back Louis Guillotte. The junior gave the Athol defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 246 yards in the first half. He added one carry for seven yards in the second half, but the lights went out midway through the quarter and the game was ultimately called with the Blue Devils coming away with a 28-0 victory at O’Brien Field.
ATHOL, MA
Times Union

Iacobaccio, Moore lead Shaker football past Burnt Hills 28-7

LATHAM — Two plays that appeared destined for failure Friday night turned into two of the signature plays made by quarterback Jake Iacobaccio in his first varsity start for the Shaker football team. Twice during the first half, Iacabaccio had a pass rush closing in around him. The speedy sophomore...
LATHAM, NY
valleynewslive.com

Tomshaw leads RedHawks past Milkmen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Matt Tomshaw gave up only three hits in 7.2 innings pitched on Wednesday night against Milwaukee (59-41, North Division No. 3 Seed) to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (68-31, North Division No. 2 Seed) to a comfortable 5-0 win over the Milkmen in the American Association North Division Wild Card Game at Newman Outdoor Field. A crowd of 1,180 was on hand to watch the RedHawks pick up their first playoff win since 2019 and become the first team in American Association history to win a Wild Card Game after the league changed its playoff structure for 2021.
FARGO, ND
ndsuspectrum.com

Bison rout Valpo

Bison dominate in all three phases in blowout victory. The Bison football team had their way in week two, dominating Valparaiso in a 64-0 victory. While the defense stole the headlines in the season opener, the offense took back the spotlight in this one. The 64-point win was the second-largest...
FOOTBALL
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Hickey leads Central past GJ

Brandon Milholland has been in enough Central-Grand Junction football games — as a player and a coach — to know one thing is a given. “This game is a game of who makes the least amount of mistakes, right? And who overcomes that adversity as well,” the Central High School coach said. “That's kind of how it always is. I don't know many times we turned it over and how many times they turned it over.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy