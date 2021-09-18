CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Eddie George picks up first win as Tennessee St. coach

 5 days ago

Geremy Hickbottom threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Tennessee State gave coach Eddie George his first victory, defeating Division II-member Kentucky State 41-7 on Saturday.

The game was played at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, where George starred as a running back for the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

Hickbottom completed 15 of 25 passes for 264 yards, with the three touchdowns and one interception. Devon Starling gained 142 yards rushing on 23 attempts for the Tigers (1-2).

Tennessee State's Rodell Rahmaan caught two touchdown passes, the second a 46-yard catch-and-run after blocking a punt on the previous play.

Kentucky State (1-2) entered the game averaging 211 yards rushing but was held to 84 yards on 31 attempts.

It was Tennessee State's 26th consecutive victory in the series which was last played in 1984.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

