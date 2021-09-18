Portland Opera Opens 58th Season In-Person with Puccini’s Tosca

Portland, OR. Portland Opera will celebrate the return to the theater with four performances of Puccini’s grand opera Tosca at the Keller Auditorium this fall. Masks and proof of vaccination, or a negative test, will be required at all performances. Portland Opera will present four performances of Tosca on October 29, 31m, and November 4, 6 at the Keller Auditorium in downtown Portland. Digital access will also be available for a limited time on Portland Opera Onscreen, starting November 16. “We are over the moon to welcome audiences back to the Keller Auditorium with Tosca this fall” says Sue Dixon, General Director. “We are approaching this production with the health and wellbeing of our entire community at the forefront of our minds and are dedicated to presenting this piece as safely as possible.”