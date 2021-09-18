Projected college football rankings after Alabama, Ohio State survive upset bids
Alabama almost allowed Florida to take come back and upset them, so where do both teams end up in the college football rankings after this near upset?. The No. 1 team in the college football rankings, the Alabama Crimson Tide, had to figure they might be tested by the No. 11-ranked Florida Gators on the road in The Swamp but it’s hard to imagine they thought the game would play out as it did.fansided.com
Comments / 0