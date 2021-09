(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) Kirk Cousins. The Minnesota Vikings will look to start 2021 with a victory, but can they avoid a letdown against the Cincinnati Bengals?. It was an eventful preseason for the Minnesota Vikings. Caught in a storm of low vaccination rates, almost catastrophic injuries, and a poor preseason performance, the Vikings have finally made it to the regular season. Now that they’re here, they hope to get 2021 off to a good start with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

