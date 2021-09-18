Morgan Barron, Lauri Pajuniemi score for Rangers in rookie game loss to Flyers

At long last, we had a bit of hockey to watch this weekend! Ahead of training camp opening up this week, the Flyers had their rookie camp last week, which they closed out with a pair of scrimmages against the Rangers’ rookies. The Flyers’ prospects split that series, taking home a 6-3 win on Saturday, and then dropping Sunday’s matchup 3-2. And while that’s all good to know, we’re a little less fussed on the outcomes of the games than we are concerned, more generally, about just how the prospects looked. So, all of that said, let’s take a look at some of the standout performances, shall we?

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO