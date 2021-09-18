Morgan Barron, Lauri Pajuniemi score for Rangers in rookie game loss to Flyers
GREENBURGH, NY – None of it was especially pretty – not the two fistfights in the first 13 minutes, which sprayed blood all over the ice (twice), or the 6-3 loss to the Flyers in the first game of Rangers’ prospect development camp. But after days of jostling amongst themselves and waiting to prove their mettle, Saturday’s game was a welcome change, and one that provided some tantalizing glimpses of the Rangers’ future.www.newsday.com
Comments / 0