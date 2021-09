Summers can be challenging! Not only for you but also for your greenhouse plants. The temperature inside your greenhouse can often be several degrees higher than the environment around. This could be quite suffocating for the plants and may not be conducive to their proper growth. Are you thinking of different ways to use a greenhouse during summers? If yes, we have some tips to help you keep your greenhouse cool during the scorching summer months.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO