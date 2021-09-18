Lions247 In-Game Thread: Auburn

It’s opening day for the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL season and the Jets are on the road in hot and muggy Charlotte, North Carolina to face the Carolina Panthers. The Jets look to get a new Jets era off on the right foot with a win over the Panthers. This game has interesting matchups all over the place. Almost Jets promising young head coach Matt Rhule vs actual Jets promising young head coach Robert Saleh. Former Jets top 3 pick quarterback Sam Darnold vs current Jets top 3 pick quarterback Zach Wilson. Former Panthers stud defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins facing his old team. Former Jets star wide receiver Robby Anderson facing his old team. Intrigue around every corner.
Comments / 0