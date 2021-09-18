Lions247 In-Game Thread: Auburn

Join Jeff Tarpley of gigem247.com as he breaks down all of the action with in game posts on the matchup between the Buffaloes and the Aggies from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. He'll break down the Xs and Os as well as how individual players and position groups are looking during the contest and this means for Texas A&M going forward. In particular, he'll be focusing on quarterback Haynes King and not only how he's performing individually but what kind of help he's getting from the coaching staff and his teammates as he makes his road debut in a A&M uniform.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO