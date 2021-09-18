CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX's first space tourists have returned to Earth, splashing down inside the Crew Dragon spaceship

By Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Kz5B_0c0WVvha00
The Inspiration4 crew splashed down after a three-day spaceflight.

Inspiration4/John Kraus; NASA/Bill Ingalls

SpaceX and its four passengers have emerged victorious at the conclusion of the world's first all-tourist flight to orbit.

The company's Crew Dragon spaceship splashed down off the coast of Florida on Saturday at 7:06 p.m. ET, carrying four amateur spacefarers: billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman, geoscientist and science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, physician-assistant Hayley Arceneaux, and engineer Chris Sembroski. None of them are professional astronauts.

"That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," Isaacman said on the livestream after the splashdown.

The unlikely quartet came together after Isaacman chartered the flight from SpaceX and gave away three seats through a raffle and fund-raising partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He called the mission Inspiration4.

The motley crew spent three days orbiting Earth aboard the Dragon capsule. They flew as high as 367 miles (590 kilometers) - farther from the planet than anyone has traveled since the Space Shuttle era. They took cognitive tests and scanned their organs with an ultrasound for scientific research. Sembroski played ukelele. Proctor made art. They all admired the views

On Saturday evening, the Crew Dragon fired its thrusters to push itself into a high-speed plummet to Earth. Tiles on the spaceship's underbelly protected its passengers as friction superheated the atmosphere around it to a 3,500-degree-Fahrenheit plasma.

A few miles above Earth's surface, parachutes ballooned from the capsule, likely giving the passengers a significant jolt as the spaceship slowed its fall.

The Crew Dragon dropped into the Atlantic Ocean and bobbed there like a toasted marshmallow, caked in soot from the fiery descent. It's not the first time this particular capsule, named Resilience, has weathered such a fall: It's the same ship that flew SpaceX's first full astronaut crew to the International Space Station for NASA last year, then brought them home in May.

Recovery crews in boats swarmed the scene to pull the spaceship out of the water and help the travelers climb out.

SpaceX has opened the doors to private space tourism

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWEp5_0c0WVvha00
The Inspiration4 crew inside a model Crew Dragon spaceship. Left to right: Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman, and Hayley Arceneaux.

SpaceX

The Inspiration4 crew's safe return is a major step in a new era of space tourism.

NASA didn't run this mission; SpaceX did, to Isaacman's specifications. He chose the length of the flight, the altitude, the crew, and their activities in orbit. He even contributed his own idea - a climb up Mount Rainier - to their nearly six-month training regimen .

SpaceX already has another tourist flight lined up for January. For that mission, called AX-1, the company Axiom Space chartered a Crew Dragon to take customers to the space station for eight days.

The AX-1 crew includes real-estate investor Larry Connor, Canadian investor Mark Pathy, and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe. Axiom Space's vice president, former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, will command the mission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1rRM_0c0WVvha00
The Ax-1 crew members, left to right: Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe.

Axiom Space

For now, SpaceX is the only entity that can launch people to orbit from the US. In October, it's set to launch another astronaut crew for NASA - the third of six Crew Dragon flights the agency has purchased.

SpaceX developed this spaceship through NASA's Commercial Crew Program, a competition that awarded funding to facilitate the development of commercial spacecraft.

The program also funded Boeing to develop a human-rated spaceship, but that vehicle has been bogged down in technical issues and delays. It still needs to complete an uncrewed test flight to the ISS before it can fly people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbvlh_0c0WVvha00
The Inspiration4 mission launches from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, September 15, 2021.

Inspiration4/John Kraus

In the meantime, SpaceX ended the US's nine-year hiatus in domestic human spaceflight in May 2020, when Crew Dragon flew two NASA astronauts to the ISS. NASA has also tapped SpaceX to land its next astronauts on the moon.

Elon Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, aims to someday send the company's vehicles all the way to Mars and build a settlement there.

Isaacman shares that vision.

"I'm a true believer," Isaacman said in a February press conference. "I drank the Kool-Aid in terms of the grand ambition for humankind being a multi-planetary species. And I think that we all want to live in a Star Wars, Star Trek world where people are jumping in their spacecraft, and I know that that's going to come. But there has to be that first step, which is what Inspiration4 represents."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

Water and Oxygen From Lunar Rocks? How Astronauts Can Survive on the Moon

Though large amounts of water and oxygen are present on the moon, the materials aren't easily accessible. That's why scientists from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, and space systems corporation OHB developed a new technique to harvest the elements from anywhere on the surface of the moon, a press statement reveals.
ASTRONOMY
10NEWS

NASA is preparing to push a spacecraft into a near-Earth asteroid

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — There's nothing like being prepared. That's why NASA is going to send a spacecraft into the path of a near-Earth asteroid. Don't worry, the targeted asteroid called Didymos is currently more than 11 million miles away from the planet we call home and is not posing an imminent threat.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Inverse

SpaceX Starship: This new hurdle stands between Musk and his Mars City

SpaceX’s rocket launch facility is taking shape — but perhaps not fast enough for the company’s most ambitious goals. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it sought public input on SpaceX’s proposed Starship and Super Heavy rocket program. SpaceX designed the under-development rocket to send up to 100 people or 100 tons into space at a time and possibly to send the first humans to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Three Big Marsquakes

The lander cleared enough dust from one solar panel to keep its seismometer on through the summer, allowing scientists to study the three biggest quakes they’ve seen on Mars. On September 18, NASA’s InSight lander celebrated its 1,000th Martian day, or sol, by measuring one of the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Boulder is about to put a CUTE spin on space exploration. The CUTE Satellite, short for Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment, is no bigger than a box of cereal but will spend 7 months exploring planets outside our solar system. CUTE will launch on September 27th on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) “It’s an experiment that NASA...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Weather Channel

On Its 1,000th Martian Day, NASA's InSight Lander Records the Biggest Marsquake On the Red Planet

NASA's InSight lander has enabled scientists to measure the biggest quakes ever witnessed on Mars. On September 18, NASA's InSight lander celebrated its 1,000th Martian day, or sol, by measuring one of the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes the mission has ever detected. The temblor is estimated to be of 4.2-magnitude, and shook for nearly an hour-and-a-half, NASA said in a statement.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA shows off new images and video of the Space Launch System - the 'most powerful rocket' its ever built and the one that will take Artemis 1 to the moon

NASA has unveiled new images and video of the 'most powerful rocket' the U.S. space agency has ever built, the Space Launch System (SLS), intended to have its first launch later this year. Contractors working on the SLS completed the Umbilical Release and Retract Test (URRT) on September 19 in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

SpaceX Shares Incredible Footage of Awe-Inspiring Moment Its Civilian Crew Saw Earth from Space

Before splashing down again on Sept. 18, the Inspiration4 crew of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience; seeing Earth from space. The Resilience capsule was specially designed with the civilian crew in mind; the nose of the capsule was outfitted with a glass dome, or cupola, allowing the passengers to see Earth from space in panoramic view. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said, “it’s probably [the] most “in space” you could possibly feel by being in a glass dome,” according to the Daily Mail.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Dragon#Space Shuttle#Space Tourism#Space Science#Resilience#Axiom Space#Canadian#Israeli#Ax 1#Commercial Crew Program#Iss#The Kool Aid
Ars Technica

Rocket Report: Analyst dings Virgin Galactic, Astranis moves to Falcon Heavy

Welcome to Edition 4.17 of the Rocket Report! After the successful conclusion of the Inspiration4 mission this past weekend, we can now look ahead to some significant launches in the days ahead. First up is NASA's Landsat 9 mission on an Atlas V rocket. And in a little less than two weeks, Russia launches a film crew on a Soyuz vehicle to make a movie in space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

Is Rocket Lab a Buy?

Rocket Lab went public via a SPAC merger less than a month ago. Although it's a recent arrival to the stock market, the company has been sending rockets into space for years. While its current launch vehicles can carry only relatively light payloads, the Neutron rocket it has in development will significantly increase the range of missions the company can perform.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

ISS crew to move Soyuz, making room for new crewmates

Three crewmembers of the International Space Station will board a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft Sept. 28, 2021. They will move the spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of the next set of station crew members. Expedition 65 flight engineers Mark Vande Hei of NASA and Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FOXBusiness

Blue Origin beaming up William Shatner for October suborbital spaceflight: report

After leading the crew of the USS Starship Enterprise on television, Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner, is headed for the stars for real. According to TMZ, the 90-year-old "Star Trek" veteran will climb aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket for a 15-minute suborbital spaceflight scheduled for October. The trip would make Shatner the oldest person to ever be launched into space, according to the outlet. TMZ claimed that the October spaceflight may be filmed as part of a documentary special produced by Shatner.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

La Palma volcano eruption's infernal beauty visible from space in astronaut and satellite photos

New astronaut and satellite images of an active volcano on the island of La Palma reveal the frightening beauty of the eruption, as well as its dangerous proximity to humans. Lava began gushing out of the Cumbre Vieja crater on the island, which is located off the coast of northwestern Africa and governed by Spain, on Sunday (Sept. 19). On Wednesday (Sept. 22), European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared an image of the eruption as seen from his perch on the International Space Station.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

UN chief rips into billionaires Bezos and Branson for ‘joyriding in space’ while billions starve on Earth

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the General Assembly on Tuesday tore into billionaires for joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth.Mr Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and the poor in his opening speech and said a "malady of mistrust" is spreading across the globe as people strive to bring food to the table."I am here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened or more divided," he said.Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

A Question Only Elon Musk Can Answer

On the day that SpaceX’s first space tourists launched, Elon Musk was there at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to see them off, cheering as the private astronauts walked to the Teslas that would take them to suit up. And after they landed safely, having orbited Earth about 45 times, Musk was there again to congratulate them in person.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

238K+
Followers
16K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy