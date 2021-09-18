CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We thought we were mates’: French ambassador laments subterfuge en route to Sydney airport

By Daniel Hurst Foreign affairs and defence correspondent
France's ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, arrives at Sydney airport on Saturday night.

The French ambassador to Australia was in a car heading to Sydney airport for an urgent flight back home when he revealed he was “sad like any decent person would be”.

Jean-Pierre Thebault left Australia on Saturday night after Australia’s $90bn submarine deal with France was scrapped late last week, causing an unexpected rupture in the relationship between two friendly countries.

“I’ve seen and learned how deep for an Australian it is when you commit to watch each other’s back. What makes me sad is that we thought we were mates and we were stabbed in the back,” Thebault told Guardian Australia on the way from Canberra to Sydney airport.

The experienced diplomat was recalled to Paris, along with his counterpart in Washington, as the French government weighs up how to respond to what Biden administration officials called “the biggest strategic step that Australia has taken in generations”.

That big step involved the US and the UK agreeing to share sensitive technology and help Australia build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines, a capability the allies say is needed to respond to growing concerns about China’s military assertiveness. The collateral damage from the deal – hatched among the Aukus allies in secret – was Australia’s existing plans with France’s Naval Group for 12 diesel-electric submarines.

Thebault maintains France was not given any forewarning.

There were Australian press reports earlier this year that the government was conducting a review that could result in the contract being terminated, amid concerns about cost increases and schedule slippages. In June, Australian defence officials told a Senate committee they were doing “prudent” contingency planning.

But Thebault says “at no point, in no way” was France given “any clear signal that the contract would be brought to an end”. France thought those contractual issues were being resolved and conversations would continue.

“I can only say that the sense of treason is very strong,” Thebault, who started his posting in Australia 10 months ago, said from the car.

“And I use those words because of what has now transpired from apparently reliable sources, which have not received any official denial, that it was in process for 18 months. It was intentionally decided to keep France completely in the dark at the same time that several officials of Australia were not only discussing with France the current [submarine] program but were also saying they were willing to make this program a success and a symbol of the bilateral relationship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ocp20_0c0WVuor00
French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said ‘at no point, in no way’ was France given any sign its submarine contract with Australia would end. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

Asked whether “treason” – meaning betraying one’s own country – was taking it too far, the ambassador said he didn’t mean it literally. He said the “sense of treason” was strong “because of lack of respect, and because of lack of transparency, because we were committed to a partnership”.

“We are not speaking about normal contracts; we are speaking about a strategic partnership where France was sharing state military secrets with Australia and was committed to creating a sovereign industry in Australia according to the standards set by Australia,” Thebault said.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

“It’s like in a couple, you know, when you commit. After that, you have duties and opportunities … the duty is decency, the duty is transparency. If, for one reason or another, you feel that you have to change your mind, you say it – you don’t run away.”

A defence source said the Australians first went to the UK’s Royal Navy to discuss Canberra’s desire to abandon the French contract and build nuclear-powered submarines with the UK and US instead. Having secured British support, the Australians then went to the Biden administration.

It was left to the Australians to break the news to the French, but there seemed to be divisions in Canberra about the best way of going about it.

“Some Australians wanted to ring up one week and say we’re so sorry, we’re putting out the diesel submarine contract, and ring up the next week, and say we just want you to know that we found a better submarine and it’s British,” the defence source said. “There was another school of thought that said: don’t do it like that. They’ll see through it and it will be worse because it will look duplicitous.”

In the end, neither side won. The French were not told before details began to leak to the Australian and US media on Wednesday.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, welcomed the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, to Paris in June, with Macron declaring the French-delivered submarines would “reinforce the position of Australia and contribute to Australia’s sovereignty and strategic autonomy”.

This was just days after Morrison joined the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, and the US president, Joe Biden, for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall. It is now believed the three leaders discussed defence cooperation plans at that meeting leading to the eventual announcement of the so-called Aukus pact.

Morrison told reporters on Thursday he had been “very clear” in the talks with Macron about “the strategic situation in the Indo-Pacific” and that there were “very real issues about whether a conventional submarine capability would be able to address those going forward”.

Thebault – who was in Paris during that visit – offers this version: “The prime minister, to our understanding, signalled that there were questions raised about the evolving situation in the region … but what was agreed is that this conversation would continue.”

Just two weeks before the Aukus announcement, Australian ministers Marise Payne and Peter Dutton met by video link with their French counterparts to herald ever-strengthening ties. According to the official joint statement, the four ministers “underlined the importance of the future submarine program”.

Thebault – an experienced foreign affairs official who has served as ambassador to Ireland and who oversaw France’s preparations to host the G7 in 2018-19 – says the late August talks were “very positive and friendly” but it was now apparent there was “no sincerity in the discussion”.

The timing is also a source of tension: France had been encouraging the European Union to adopt a “very, very active” Indo-Pacific policy. The EU’s announcement of its forward-leaning regional strategy coincided, Thebault says, with Australia revealing its decision “to renege on its word, commitment and signature”.

“This can only have deep, deep impact, a long-term impact, not only on the bilateral relationship but also on the relations between Australia and European countries, and also, perhaps, more globally, because such an attitude and a way of treating a friend and ally is not something that will pass unnoticed.”

The Australian government says it “notes with regret” France’s decision to recall its ambassador.

Dutton on Sunday told Sky News he understood “that the French are upset at the cancellation of the contract”.

“But in the end, our job is to act in our national interest, and suggestions that the concerns hadn’t been flagged by the Australian government defy, frankly, what’s on the public record and certainly what was said publicly over a long period of time.”

The defence minister insisted Australia wanted to work “very closely with the French … into the future”.

Some Australian politicians believe France may have overreacted to the decision in part because of upcoming presidential elections, with Macron facing a first-round vote in April. “The French are about to go through an election season,” said Jason Falinski, a Sydney-based Liberal MP, who argues recalling the ambassadors “is what the French government needed to do in terms of sending a signal to their people” about standing up for French interests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0c0WVuor00

Thebault is diplomatic when asked about that viewpoint. “I won’t comment on Australian politicians commenting on French elections,” he said, but also hinted at possible political considerations in Australia, too. Morrison is due to call a federal election by May.

“I have also seen many reports in the press – and I don’t want to express any opinion about that – that maybe certain decisions in Australia are sometimes also taken with considering potential elections.”

Thebault is coy about what needs to be done to repair the relationship between Canberra and Paris amid suggestions from French ministers that EU trade talks with Australia may be affected.

“What will be the extent and the depth of the damages – this assessment is the reason for which I am recalled for consultation of France, where I’ll be able to discuss with relevant ministers and the authorities in order to get their advice, to give my feedback and to try to assess what can be done,” the ambassador said.

“I just want to say that whatever decision will be taken, this in no way diminishes the very high esteem and appreciation that France has for Australia as a country – and for the Australians as friends, partners and allies.”

- additional reporting Julian Borger

Related
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. The contract for nuclear submarines that sparked the diplomatic crisis forms the centrepiece of a new strategic alliance involving Australia, Britain and the United States known as AUKUS, which is widely seen as an attempt to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Dutton
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

Snubbed Australia to be 'patient' in fixing France ties

Australia's leader said he is being given the cold shoulder by French President Emmanuel Macron after the controversial scrapping of a submarine deal, but vowed to be "patient" in repairing frayed relations. Speaking in Washington late Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had tried to reach the French leader but the call had "not yet" happened. "But we'll be patient. We understand their disappointment," Morrison said. It is a week since Australia without warning tore up a long-standing Aus$90 billion (USD$66bn) deal to buy a dozen French submarines.
JOE BIDEN
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
Reuters

Denmark's premier defends Biden in French submarine dispute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s prime minister said on Wednesday she did not believe a new security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States that excluded France and cost Paris a defence project was grounds for a transatlantic dispute. Mette Frederiksen said U.S. President Joe Biden was a loyal defender...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Australian documents showed French submarine project was at risk for years

SYDNEY (Reuters) – France shouldn’t have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra’s decision...
WORLD
The Independent

EU official says Aussie trade deal delayed by French snub

Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal, a European trade official said Tuesday.Australia’s decision to end the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal was “kind of an attack against European interests," said Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.“It is more complicated,” Lange told Australian Broadcasting Corp. of the negotiations following the French snub.“The question of trust is now occurring and some members could ask for more safety nets and more safeguards in such an agreement, so...
WORLD
abc17news.com

French ambassador to the US says they ‘absolutely weren’t informed’ of submarine deal

France’s ambassador to the United States reiterated in an interview Monday that the breakdown of the French-Australian submarine deal last week came as a surprise to Paris. Speaking on French radio station RTL, Ambassador Philippe Etienne said French Cabinet ministers were not given any indication the agreement would be canceled when they met with their Australian counterparts just days before Canberra announced an alternative deal with the US and United Kingdom.
MILITARY
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
NBC News

France says Australia made 'huge mistake' with U.S. submarine deal

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error, the French ambassador said on Saturday having been recalled to Paris after Canberra ditched a multibillion dollar order for French submarines in favor of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain. "I think this has been a huge...
MILITARY
AFP

US reassures livid France after Australia scraps submarine deal

The United States on Thursday struggled to contain the fallout after France furiously protested Australia's scrapping of a major arms deal in favor of US nuclear submarines. President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a new three-way alliance among the United States, Australia and Britain that features the submarines -- a key asset to challenge an increasingly assertive China in the decades to come. China voiced anger -- as did France, which called off a Washington gala to celebrate America's oldest alliance and accused Biden, in whom it placed high hopes, of being no different than his "America First" predecessor Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was "very angry" over the loss of what he once called "the contract of the century," which was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when signed in 2016.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Ardern says Australian nuclear subs will be banned

Wellington [New Zealand], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on early Thursday while welcoming the announcement of trilateral security partnership between Australia, UK and US - AUKUS said that Australian nuclear submarines will be banned from New Zealand waters. "New Zealand's position in relation to the prohibition of nuclear-powered...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM Morrison says Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters should be 'ashamed' for actions at war memorial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the actions of protestors on Wednesday at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance “disgusting.”More than 200 people were arrested after an intense stand-off between protestors and police at the war memorial. Two police officers were also struck in the head with bottles while one was admitted to hospital with chest pains.Mr Morrison, speaking from Washington DC said that the Shrine was a “sacred site and not a place of protest.”He added that the conduct of protesters was “disgraceful” adding that “it  was disrespectful and it dishonoured those Australians who have made the sacrifice and I...
AUSTRALIA
dallassun.com

'Australia a potential nuclear war target'

Beijing [China] September 18 (ANI): A Chinese newspaper that is a mouthpiece of President XI Jinping's party informed that Australia is now 'a potential target for a nuclear strike' after Canberra launched an AUKUS pact with the US and UK to build nuclear-powered submarines. Chinese newspaper Global Times published an...
CHINA
