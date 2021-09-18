CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 17:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Mesa and southeastern Garfield Counties through 615 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles northeast of De Beque to 6 miles southeast of Parachute to near Collbran. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rifle, New Castle, Silt, Parachute, Collbran, Battlement Mesa and Plateau City. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 74 and 111. Colorado 13 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, CO
City
Mesa, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Eagle County, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
County
Pitkin County, CO
City
Battlement Mesa, CO
County
Rio Blanco County, CO
County
Gunnison County, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Special Weather Statement#River Basin#Roan#Rifle#Interstate 70
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy