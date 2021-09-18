Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 17:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Mesa and southeastern Garfield Counties through 615 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles northeast of De Beque to 6 miles southeast of Parachute to near Collbran. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rifle, New Castle, Silt, Parachute, Collbran, Battlement Mesa and Plateau City. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 74 and 111. Colorado 13 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH