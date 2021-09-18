TILLAMOOK ESTUARIES PARTNERSHIP: CELEBRATE THE BOUNTY OF NESTUCCA BAY

It is with heavy hearts that we announced the cancelation of the 2021 Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic (CKLC). Due to the recent surge of COVID in Oregon and particularly in Tillamook County, the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners has terminated all event permits for the near future. Despite our attempts to modify the event, this includes the 2021 Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic. As the main fundraiser for the PC Skatepark, this puts a huge damper on the positive momentum after completing phase 1. Yet, we understand the need to take drastic measures due to the gravity of the situation in Tillamook County and the rest of the state. We hope to be back bigger and better than ever in 2021.

