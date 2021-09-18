TILLAMOOK ESTUARIES PARTNERSHIP: CELEBRATE THE BOUNTY OF NESTUCCA BAY
(Tillamook County, OR ) – Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) is raising awareness about our local bays as we approach National Estuaries Week, September 18-25. Each week, a different estuary has been profiled on social media, giving viewers a chance to win a free raffle ticket. The TEP’s Celebrate the Bounty of the Bay online auction is now LIVE. See the next article for links to register and bid.www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
