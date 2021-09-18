CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook County, OR

TILLAMOOK ESTUARIES PARTNERSHIP: CELEBRATE THE BOUNTY OF NESTUCCA BAY

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Tillamook County, OR ) – Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) is raising awareness about our local bays as we approach National Estuaries Week, September 18-25. Each week, a different estuary has been profiled on social media, giving viewers a chance to win a free raffle ticket. The TEP’s Celebrate the Bounty of the Bay online auction is now LIVE. See the next article for links to register and bid.

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Tillamook Creamery teams up with ‘Food52’ to help farmers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Farmers were among the hardest hit in the pandemic — and Tillamook Creamery is once again joining a nationwide effort to help them. The local farmer-led dairy co-op has something new this year to raise funds. Tillamook is partnering with the online shop Food52 to offer a special collection of products.
TILLAMOOK, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

$100,000 in tourism grant funding available from Tillamook Coast Visitors Association

Annual marketing grant seeks new projects, addresses sustainability. Sept. 22, 2021. Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) announced today that $100,000 in marketing grant funds is available to tourism-related businesses and organizations in Tillamook County. This is an annual grant round, which started in 2015, soon after the tourism organization was established by the county. To date, TCVA has awarded $727,000 in grants to dozens of business and nonprofits for a wide range of marketing projects. This new cycle will bring the total to $827,000.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Tillamook County Creamery continues commitment to future of farming

For the second consecutive year, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) announces its All For Farmers initiative to help support farmers facing financial hardship across the country. This year, the 112-year-old farmer-led and owned dairy co-operative is announcing the All For Farmers Coalition, a group of like-minded partners joining TCCA to raise awareness of the issues that farmers face and to help amplify fundraising efforts.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
County
Tillamook County, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Government
Tillamook County, OR
Society
northcoastcitizen.com

Dan Haag joins Tillamook Coast Visitors Association

Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) announced Wednesday, Sept. 15, that Dan Haag of Manzanita has been hired as the organization’s trails and outdoor recreation coordinator. In this new role, he will be developing a plan for outdoor recreation facilities, increasing outdoor access for all abilities, managing the new online GIS trails map, and making recommendations for connecting trails.
MANZANITA, OR
WJHG-TV

Celebrating Museum Day in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local museums in Bay County have partnered together to celebrate Museum Day. The 17th Annual Museum Day is recognized on Saturday, September 18th. Both the Panama City Publishing Company Museum and Bay County History Museum have a lot of activities for visitors to enjoy that...
BAY COUNTY, FL
coastalreview.org

Coastal Federation to celebrate National Estuaries Week

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is wrapping up 2021 National Estuaries Week taking place Sept 18-25 the afternoon of Sept. 26 with oysters and pints at Outer Dunes Brewing Co. in Wilmington. There will be drinks, games and a raw oyster bar from Cape Fear Oysters Co. from 4-7 p.m....
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Management#Bays#Fish#Nonprofit Organization#Dusky Canada Geese#Aleutian#Tep
wjhl.com

Bays Mountain Park’s Fall Fest to celebrate seasonal transition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park encourages the community to continue celebrating its 50 year anniversary by joining in on the Fall Fest fun. According to a press release from the park, Fall Fest features activities for the entire family, including pumpkin painting, animal mask crafts, airbrush tattoos and more from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.
KINGSPORT, TN
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Tillamook County Democrats adopt resolution regarding masks in Tillamook County schools

The following resolution was adopted on September 6 by the Tillamook County Democrats:. WHEREAS: At the start of the 2021 fall school year, COVID-19 positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise in Oregon (Oregon Health Authority, September 1, 2021) WHEREAS: Tillamook County positive COVID-19 cases have increased, with 1...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

19th COVID-19 Death Reported in Tillamook County

TILLAMOOK, Ore. —Tillamook County Public Health Department was notified total September 10, 2021 of the 19th Tillamook County resident to have died from the disease, COVID-19. For the first 18 months of the pandemic, Tillamook County had 5 local deaths due to COVID. Over the past 3 weeks, we nearly quadrupled the number of COVID deaths in Tillamook County, raising the death toll from 5 to 19.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Sun-Journal

Kennebec Estuary Land Trust to hold annual meeting, build birdhouses

BATH — The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s annual meeting and membership celebration is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Bath Freight Shed at 27 Commercial St. The trust invites guests to construct birdhouses specifically designed for native backyard bird species with two styles to choose from. They...
BATH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Instagram
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue (SAR) Volunteers Assisted in Search Sunday Sept. 19th; More SARs Volunteers Needed

Early Sunday morning, September 19, 2021, Deputies and SAR teams from Clackamas, Washington and Tillamook Counties continued their search for a missing 85 year old Hillsboro man. The area of the search was focused in the northernmost part of Tillamook County, accessed by Highway 26. “The missing man’s vehicle was...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Port Townsend Leader

State gives update on Duckabush estuary project

An online meeting is planned this week to give an update on the design of a proposed habitat restoration project at the mouth of the Duckabush River in Jefferson County. The meeting is 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 and will be hosted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

2021 Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic Event Cancelled; Fundraising Silent Auction Goes Virtual – Help Support the PC Skatepark

It is with heavy hearts that we announced the cancelation of the 2021 Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic (CKLC). Due to the recent surge of COVID in Oregon and particularly in Tillamook County, the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners has terminated all event permits for the near future. Despite our attempts to modify the event, this includes the 2021 Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic. As the main fundraiser for the PC Skatepark, this puts a huge damper on the positive momentum after completing phase 1. Yet, we understand the need to take drastic measures due to the gravity of the situation in Tillamook County and the rest of the state. We hope to be back bigger and better than ever in 2021.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Destin Log

Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Coalition approved for RESTORE Act Subaward

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners has approved $437,500 in funding through a RESTORE Act subaward to the Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Coalition. The money will be used for supporting consultant services to draft a Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan by the Estuary Program. The plan will describe projects...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Denver

It Will Be Free To Get Into National Parks In Colorado On Saturday

(CBS4) – National Public Lands Day is Saturday and that means the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees for the day in parks and recreation sites. The National Environment Education Foundation is the driving force behind the day, designed to be a volunteer event for the public lands. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual, here. There are 50 opportunities in Colorado ranging from doing trail maintenance to planting flowers and shrubs and pollinator garden. The organization has also worked the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, US Army Corps of Engineers and other federal...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy