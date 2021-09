Sensor Tower store intelligence data show that in August 2021, Tencent’s “Peace Elite” and “PUBG Mobile” attracted US$270 million in the global App Store and Google Play, an increase of 4.7% compared to August 2020, and continued to be the top of the global mobile game bestseller list. . Among them, 61.4% of revenue comes from the iOS version of “Peace Elite”, and “PUBG Mobile” accounts for 9% and 6.5% of revenue in the US and Turkish markets, respectively. Please see the above chart for the complete list of the TOP10 global popular mobile games by revenue. Note: The data does not include third-party Android markets in China and other regions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO