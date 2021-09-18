CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul provides Saturday 9/18 coronavirus update

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “We are continuing to partner with localities and health providers to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every part of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the vaccine works, and we know that by not taking it you are many times more vulnerable to the most severe symptoms of COVID-19. If you still need to get your shot, you need to do so for your safety and the safety of everyone around you.”

