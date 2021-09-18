CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning September 17, 2021. “There’s nothing wrong with reading a book you love over and over,” writes Virgo author Gail Carson Levine. Adding to that encouragement, I offer you the following authorizations: There’s nothing wrong with seeking a pleasure you love over and over; or doing a necessary task you love over and over; or performing an energizing ritual you love over and over; or expressing key truths you love over and over. And these permissions will be especially crucial for you to exult in during the coming weeks, dear Virgo: because it’s a time when mindful repetition will be one of your strengths and a key to stimulating the deepening experiences you need.

