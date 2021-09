The current wave of COVID cases is leading to more hospital and intensive care (ICU) admissions. Frontline health workers and experts use the term “intubation” for the extra breathing support some patients need in an emergency. But many people don’t know what this procedure involves and the trauma it can cause. Patients with COVID-19 who deteriorate and need additional support with their breathing require intubating and ventilating. That means a tube is inserted and a ventilation machine delivers oxygen straight to the lungs. Inserting the tube Intubating a patient is a highly skilled procedure and involves inserting a tube through the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO