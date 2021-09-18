CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Denzel Burke, TreVeyon Henderson provide silver linings for an Ohio State football team continuing to unravel: Post Game-Time Decisions

 5 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team improved to 2-1 after beating Tulsa 41-20. That’s one of the few positive takeaways that you can take from Saturday’s home game, where many of the same problems that have plagued the Buckeyes continued to linger. Things got so bad at times that the home crowd — which only featured 76,540 people — sent out boos on multiple occasions.

How does Ohio State football’s 2021 roster stack up vs. Akron in recruiting talent?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s game against Akron will be the most lopsided matchup the Buckeyes will play this season. OSU is the most talented team in the Big Ten and third in the country, worth 985.09 points, an average star rating of 93.09 and 15 players rated as five stars. That’s 654.12 more points, and a rating that’s 12.19 points higher than what the Zips have as a program with only two players rated as a four-star or better. Neither started their careers at Akron, and only one is a starter.
How Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III can seize an opportunity for Ohio State football against Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Ohio State’s quarterbacks lined up for sprints after Wednesday’s practice, C.J. Stroud led them as they broke away from the starting line. Turns out that was about the extent of his physical exertion this week. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Thursday that Stroud has rested his shoulder to that point this week. He will likely continue to do so, turning quarterback duties against Akron over to Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III.
Bold predictions for Sunday’s Browns vs. Bears game: Orange and Brown Talk

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Bears on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium as former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Scott Patsko and Dan Labbe preview Sunday’s game by coming up with a handful of prop bets about Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry’s replacement and more before they make their score predictions.
OHSAA football Week 6 live scores, updates and highlights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 6 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating, hit refresh on your browser.
How Odell Beckham Jr.’s return will impact Browns vs. Bears: Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- Odell Beckham Jr. will make his 2021 debut Sunday against the Bears, and we tell you in the video above what impact that will have on the game. Pitch count or not, Beckham can impact the game in a huge way, and will undoubtedly make some big plays. He’ll also ease the loss of Jarvis Landry for at least the next three weeks to a sprained MCL.
