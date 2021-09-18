Denzel Burke, TreVeyon Henderson provide silver linings for an Ohio State football team continuing to unravel: Post Game-Time Decisions
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team improved to 2-1 after beating Tulsa 41-20. That's one of the few positive takeaways that you can take from Saturday's home game, where many of the same problems that have plagued the Buckeyes continued to linger. Things got so bad at times that the home crowd — which only featured 76,540 people — sent out boos on multiple occasions.
