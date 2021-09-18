Denzel Burke, TreVeyon Henderson provide silver linings for an Ohio State football team continuing to unravel: Post Game-Time Decisions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s game against Akron will be the most lopsided matchup the Buckeyes will play this season. OSU is the most talented team in the Big Ten and third in the country, worth 985.09 points, an average star rating of 93.09 and 15 players rated as five stars. That’s 654.12 more points, and a rating that’s 12.19 points higher than what the Zips have as a program with only two players rated as a four-star or better. Neither started their careers at Akron, and only one is a starter.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO