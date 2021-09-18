Meet Watson School

Get a glimpse into the past as we explore local history in western Sonoma County. In this outdoor lecture, you will hear stories of life in Sonoma County during the beginning of California’s statehood and have an opportunity to explore the interior of our state’s longest-running, one-room schoolhouse. Registration is required for this free event. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Ellie Muelrath at Elspeth.Muelrath@sonoma-county.org.