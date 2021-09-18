A hobby that resonates in the heart

Adventurous souls who rode mules to the bottom of the Grand Canyon found one of Linus Thomas' musical gifts.

It was one of Thomas' handmade guitars. He crafted this particular model for the Grand Canyon National Park's centennial celebration in 2019. President Woodrow Wilson officially designated the 1.2-million acre wonder a national park on Feb. 26, 1919.

Just a few years after that designation, a lodge — the Phantom Ranch — was built on the canyon's floor. It's only reachable by hiking, rafting or riding mules. Linus Thomas and his brother, Everett, rode mules to the lodge three times in the past decade. On one trip, Thomas' hobby of making guitars came up in conversation. A Phantom Ranch employee asked for one. So did a hiker from New York. Eventually, Thomas decided to also make one to mark the park's 100th anniversary.

That guitar was kept in the lodge for any hikers, mule riders or rafters that wanted to play it after their journeys. Thomas decorated the instrument with centennial markings and inlaid images of mules and mule shoes. Thomas' wife, Coni, tucked a batch of stamped, self-addressed envelopes along with the guitar, hoping a few of the sojourners would write about their moment with the guitar at Phantom Ranch.

The Thomases got nearly 20 postcards back, with glowing messages.

A professional studio musician from San Francisco wrote, "You have made a great guitar. There's a soul in that piece of wood." Another from Arizona jotted down the setlist of the songs he played, from America's fitting desert ballad "Horse With No Name" to Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," and added, "Sending my love from the bottom of the Grand Canyon."

The postcards trickled into the Thomases' mailbox at their Terre Haute home through 2019 and into the first few months of 2020, until the pandemic began.

Thomas hopes guitar strummers and pickers will be wandering into the lodge and playing tunes on the guitar again soon. "I hope so, it's always nice to see [their postcards]," he said last month in his workshop.

His guitar-making hobby began amid a health concern 26 years ago. Thomas received an artificial heart valve that year and took leave from his job as a diesel mechanic for the Atomic Energy facility in Richland, Washington. He'd been a gospel and bluegrass musician — playing guitar, string bass and banjo — since the 1970s. Thomas had a banjo, and wanted a guitar that matched its red and sunburst look, so he decided to build one himself.

"I wanted it to look the same, so when I went somewhere, they both looked that way," Thomas recalled.

During that year off work, he experienced a series of mini-strokes. He couldn't return to his job, and took an early retirement. With time on his hands, Thomas took the leftover pieces from his first guitar project and bought another set of wood pieces.

"So I started making another guitar," Thomas said, "and I just fell in love."

He's been creating guitars ever since, gradually and not as a business. After his retirement, Linus and Coni moved to Terre Haute — close to his hometown of Brazil — to be near his relatives. To boost their income, Coni pursued a nursing degree at age 56 — studying first at Ivy Tech, then at Indiana State University for her bachelor's degree, the University of Southern Indiana for master's, and a doctorate from ISU, where she also taught for 15 years. Linus, a U.S. Army veteran, continued making guitars and other woodworking projects (like a replica of the USS Constitution ship) at the workshop in the couple's Terre Haute home, where they marked their 50th anniversary last April.

The guitar-making craft has, ironically, grown during the pandemic. "The pandemic actually kind of made this an extremely busy industry," said Josh Hall, co-president of the Association of Stringed Instrument Artisans, a nonprofit group for luthiers worldwide. "The interest is strong ... [The pandemic] had the total opposite effect than for everybody else. We're doing very well." In fact, two novice luthiers, who had traveled from other states, were in Hall's Blues Creek Guitar shop in Pennsylvania on Monday, as he spoke by phone, to learn the craft.

Now 74, Thomas gives away the instruments he makes to kids, including those in his church, members of his bluegrass band, an exchange student who spent a year with the Thomases, and his fellow adventurers on the trail to the Grand Canyon's bottom. "When you make them, somebody wants them," Thomas said.

"It's just the love of the music," Coni said, explaining her husband's motivation. "It's a part of him that he's giving away."

One of those giveaways emanated from Thomas' trip to the Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival in Brown County. He saw a couple of young musicians with guitars. Their instruments were cheaply made and, thus, difficult to play because of their "high action," where the strings hover too high above the fretboard. Thomas talked with one kid's parents and offered to make him a better guitar.

"I knew the kid could play, if he had a good guitar," Thomas said.

His goal was for the kid to learn to play. "That was my ulterior motive," Thomas added.

After sending the kid the guitar, Thomas later got a thank-you card from the family in the mail at Christmastime.

Thomas' guitars contain a unique twist. He makes them from "oddball" materials — remnants of broken guitars and slats of guitar wood that don't match. The pieces of wood — ranging from padauk to Honduran mahogany, black walnut, maple, rosewood and others — are individually lovely, but their grain doesn't pair up with the other pieces.

"I hate to call them rejects, but they can't be used on a $3,000 or $4,000 guitar," Thomas explained.

He gives those stray pieces a home in his guitars. He's made about 20 of them over the years.

"That's his creativity — taking something that was going to the burn pile and using it," Coni said.

It's the sound that matters to Linus. He makes his guitars in the dreadnought style, which features a big body and a rich, bold tone.

"You can tell a good instrument if your body resonates with it. I know the quality of a guitar when I first strum it — you feel it right here," Thomas said, pointing to his heart.

