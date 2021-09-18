CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greatest GM Cars Not From The US

By Ian Wright
 5 days ago
When we think of General Motors in the US, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC spring to mind, but since General Motors was formed in 1908, it has gone on a mission to acquire or launch new brands, and not just in the US. Its reach is worldwide and includes Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and South America. Over the decades, its long list of brands have included, or still include, big hitters like Daewoo, Holden, Lotus, Opel, Saab, Vauxhall and Wuling. Lesser known brands on the world stage GM has owned, or still owns, include Ranger in South Africa, Passport in Europe and Asia, Epic in Canada, and Baojun in China. There's been plenty of badge engineering across the brands GM has owned or controlled, but some have stood on their own and produced some wonderful cars.

CarBuzz.com

