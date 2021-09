The US dollar drifted a bit from the highs over the last couple of days to show strength in the Canadian dollar in the short term. That being said, you could make an argument for a little bit of a complex head and shoulders pattern, but right now I think we are a long way from being able to act upon any thoughts of that. The market has a multitude of support levels underneath that could come into the picture, so I do think that it is difficult to start shorting here, even though the candlestick telling you that we are going lower.

