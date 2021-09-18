Flood Advisory issued for Colquitt, Grady, Mitchell, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colquitt; Grady; Mitchell; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Northwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia Northeastern Grady County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pelham, Thomasville, Ochlocknee, Quality, Dawesville, Chastain and Pasco.alerts.weather.gov
