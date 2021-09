Werewolf stories are nearly as timeless as horror itself, but such classical beasts are not often regarded as swamp dwellers. In SKINWALKER: THE HOWL OF THE ROUGAROU, the bayous of Louisiana are exactly where residents have long purported to witness a biped, wolf-type creature that often serves as a forewarning to mischievous children that sometimes, it’s best to leave well enough alone. The newest offering from the cryptozoological documentarians at Small Town Monsters dissects a Native American legend about the shapeshifting entity, featuring narration by former Rue Morgue columnist Lyle Blackburn. While filming the latest installment of his YouTube series on Bigfoot, director Seth Breedlove took time to discuss Small Town Monster’s new look into this mysterious corner of Lycan lore.

