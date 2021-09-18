Sean Tucker steals the headlines in blowout win vs Albany

There’s a theory I came up with on Troy Nunes is an Absolute Livestream last week. If you give the ball to your playmakers, good things can create naturally. Sean Tucker got the ball against Albany and made sure that the offensive struggles of a week ago were at least somewhat forgotten. The explosive running back led the way for the Syracuse Orange with five total touchdowns as ‘Cuse enjoyed a comfortable 62-24 win over the Great Danes.