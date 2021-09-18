CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Tucker steals the headlines in blowout win vs Albany

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a theory I came up with on Troy Nunes is an Absolute Livestream last week. If you give the ball to your playmakers, good things can create naturally. Sean Tucker got the ball against Albany and made sure that the offensive struggles of a week ago were at least somewhat forgotten. The explosive running back led the way for the Syracuse Orange with five total touchdowns as ‘Cuse enjoyed a comfortable 62-24 win over the Great Danes.

Sean Tucker Has a Record Breaking Day to Lead Syracuse to a 62-24 Win

Despite being only a two hour drive, Syracuse hosts UAlbany for the first time in college football history. Sean Tucker had himself a day as he led the Orange offense in rushing and receiving yards. He had 134 yards on the ground to go along with 121 reception yards. Tucker is first player ever in school history to have at least 100 yards rushing as well as 100 yards receiving.
Sean Tucker scores five times, makes history in Week 3 win over Albany

It was running back Sean Tucker‘s game on Saturday as Syracuse defeated the Albany Great Danes 62-24 at the Dome. The second-year freshman had a career-high 253 yards from scrimmage to go along with five touchdowns. The four rushing touchdowns by Tucker tied him for fourth all-time at SU with a handful of Syracuse legends.
College football: Tucker rolls for five touchdowns as Syracuse rocks Albany

SYRACUSE — Sean Tucker ensured that the Syracuse University football offense would get rolling regardless of the quarterback under center Saturday. The second-year freshman running back scored five touchdowns — one shy of matching the record of six established by SU legend Jim Brown in 1956 — to carry the Orange to a 62-24 victory over the FCS Albany Great Danes in front of a reported crowd of 30,156 at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse RB Sean Tucker Scores Five TDs vs. Albany

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had an amazing game in the Orange’s 62-24 win at home over Albany on Saturday. On just 13 carries, Tucker racked up 121 yards on the ground with 4 touchdowns. Tucker also added 3 catches for 132 yards and a score in the big win for the Orange. Check out […]
Sean Tucker, Syracuse aim to solve Liberty defense

Sean Tucker produced a terrific performance for Syracuse on the ground and in the passing lanes, but the second-year running back and the rest of the Orange are about to encounter a step up in the opposing defense. The Orange lost at home last year to Liberty and hope to...
Syracuse Football: Sean Tucker is running wild on the record books

Syracuse, Albany, Syracuse Orange football, Colgate Raiders women's ice hockey, Ole Miss Rebels football, Jerome Smith, 100 yard dash, Jerrion Ealy, sports season. Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker had himself some kind of performance this past Saturday afternoon on the Hill as the Orange throttled Albany, and to date in the 2021 campaign, he is having himself some kind of season.
Film Review: Behind Sean Tucker’s historic 5-touchdown performance

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse running back Sean Tucker rebounded after a 54-yard performance against Rutgers, recording five touchdowns on 253 total yards in the Orange’s 62-24 win over UAlbany. He did most of that in the opening half, only appearing for one drive in the third quarter.
Syracuse RB Sean Tucker Keeps Truckin’ For The Orange

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker is off to a very impressive start for the Orange this season. He is turning into one of the ACC’s most effective running backs. Tucker leads the ACC with 515 total yards from scrimmage and has 7 total touchdowns through the first three games of the season. Check out this […]
Syracuse Week Three Depth Chart vs Albany

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for the home matchup vs Albany on Saturday. There was only one small change. Jason Simmons is now the starting free safety, previously listed as Ben LaBrosse. Aman Greenwood moved from reserve corner to reserve free safety. The full depth chart is as follows.
