Soccer Match Slated for Sunday Canceled

CHICAGO, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University soccer team's final non-conference match against Loyola-Chicago has been canceled. The Eagles and Ramblers were scheduled to play Sunday, Sept. 19, but a conflict regarding Loyola's schedule has forced the match to be canceled and will not be rescheduled. Eastern Michigan will now look ahead to conference play, traveling to Muncie, Ind. to take on Ball State, Sept. 23, in the team's MAC season opener.