The UFC Vegas 37 main event was a wild one! It didn’t take very long for the UFC’s #6 ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith, to hurt the #11 ranked, Ryan Spann, with strikes before putting him away with a rear-naked choke. A mean counter punch from Smith is what initially rocked Spann, and then then some more followup lasers had Ryan shooting a desperation takedown. Once Smith was on top, it was only a matter of time before he was on the back and applying an RNC. What a blur of a fight!

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO