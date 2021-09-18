CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington state workers getting exemptions to avoid vaccines

OLYMPIA — Washington government agencies are granting hundreds of religious and medical exemptions for state workers who don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But so far, agencies like the Washington State Patrol have granted just a handful of accommodations that would allow workers exempted from getting the vaccine to keep their jobs by working in a position or schedule that protects others from potential infection.

Daniela Hustler
6d ago

When is the last time people had to explain their religious beliefs to the American Government? One of my friends comes from the Eastern communist block and was telling us " in 45 years of communism I never had to explain my religion to the authorities"

FF2point0
5d ago

the separation of church and and state is just that and this is a clear example of the true meaning and context of our founders intention. the government has NO RIGHT to determine as to if ones faith is sanctioned or not. that is between each citizen and their God alone. the government has no say, none at ALL

