Arkansas reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

 5 days ago
On Saturday, the state reported 1,574 new COVID cases, along with 22 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
ARKANSAS STATE
txktoday.com

Governor Hutchinson Issues Statement on Afghan Refugee Resettlement in Arkansas

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Arkansas. “I received notification from the White House that Arkansas has been allotted up to 98 Afghan refugee cases. While we are waiting on specific information, I have been briefed on the heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake, and vaccinations that are being implemented by our federal partners. We are expecting Afghan refugees in the near future with more coming as they are assigned to the resettlement agencies in the state by their national parent organizations. Refugee relocation is being assisted by faith-based organizations and local sponsors so refugees will successfully integrate to life in Arkansas.”
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas schools still cautious as COVID-19 cases decrease

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's welcoming news for students, parents, and teachers as COVID-19 cases across the state are declining inside schools. Over the past two weeks, Pulaski County Special School District's COVID-19 cases have been on the downward slope, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Janice Warren. Dr. Joe Thompson...
ARKANSAS STATE
Jano le Roux

CDC confirms a highly contagious virus spreading among refugees

The CDC found a highly infectious virus among refugees after 16 verified new cases tested positive for a virus that infects "9 out of 10 people" who come in close contact with the infected person. Marine Corps Base Quantico is among the locations being investigated as cases start to go up.
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
KCTV 5

6th child dies of COVID in Missouri as official vows change

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's new health czar lamented that the pandemic had become so embroiled in politics as another child died of COVID-19 and the virus sickened record numbers of youths. Donald Kauerauf, who began serving three weeks ago as the director of the Missouri Department of Health and...
MISSOURI STATE
CultureMap Austin

Texas outpaces the nation for COVID-19 deaths, Washington Post study shows

A new data analysis puts Texas’ COVID-19 death toll in a harsh light. The analysis of federal data, published September 15 by The Washington Post, shows 1 in 490 Texans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By no means is that the worst death rate among the states — that dubious distinction goes to Mississippi and New Jersey, each at 1 in 330. But the Texas rate is slightly worse than the national rate of 1 in 500. Hawaii and Vermont boast the lowest rates: 1 in 2,100.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

US Dept. Of Health: Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Continue To Decline

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19 continued to decrease Wednesday, getting closer to 8,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Numbers posted by the federal agency showed that 8,187 COVID-19 patients were in 236 reporting Florida hospitals. That was down from 8,448 on Tuesday and continued a trend in recent weeks. As a comparison, 15,177 patients were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1. Florida saw a massive surge in hospitalizations this summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
