NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara men's and women's swimming and diving head coach Eric Bugby has announced the addition of Emma Bonan as an assistant coach to his staff. We are thrilled to have Emma join the Purple & White," said Bugby. "She will bring a high level of coaching, recruiting, and mentoring to our program. There's no doubt that Emma will help mold the culture of the team as our swimmers and divers excel in the classroom and fight for a MAAC title."

NIAGARA, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO