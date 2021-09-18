Hagerstown Police Search For Homicide Suspect
There’s an active arrest warrant of Miquan Broadus. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are searching for a suspect involved in a homicide early Saturday morning. At around 5:47 AM, officers responded to 201 East Franklin Street for a shooting, and located a man who had been shot. They began first aid on the victim until medics arrived. The victim identified as Donovan Ahmod Disney, 21, from Martinsburg, West Virginia, was taken to Meritus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.www.wfmd.com
