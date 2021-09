The Moniteau County Historical Society (MCHS) returned for its first annual dinner since 2019 Monday evening. The event had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was back in full force for 2021. Among highlights from the evening were speaker Paul Fennewald, who presented to the group about the history of keelboats and the Western fur trade on the Missouri River, and the bestowal of the 2021 "Spirit of the Manitou" award.

