How to watch: Stanford at Vanderbilt preview

By Jackson Moore
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stanford Cardinal made a complete 180 from Week 1 to Week 2, falling to Kansas State 24-7 and then knocking off No. 14 USC. 42-28 Now Stanford looks to build off of that moment with a Week 3 matchup at Vanderbilt. The kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT on ESPNU.

