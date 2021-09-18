CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

COMIC BOOKS: The Amazing Spider-Man: Friends and Foes

By Dean Poling dean.poling@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EM7yF_0c0WCNNp00
Friends and Foes

Readers can catch up with Nick Spencer's second chapter in "The Amazing Spider-Man's" life with the "Friends and Foes" collection.

Here, Peter Parker continues dealing with his roommate, Fred Myers, a.k.a. super-villain Boomerang. Parker knows Myers is Boomerang but Myers doesn't know that Parker is Spider-Man. But he does know Parker is the photographer who always got the best photos of Spidey for The Daily Bugle, because, well, Peter Parker and Spider-Man are close.

So, Myers takes Parker to the Bar With No Name where super-villains hang out. Why take Parker to a bar full of people wanting to kill Spider-Man? ... Because it's trivia night at the Bar With No Name and the trivia topic is Spider-Man.

A lot of fun with this storyline.

With another storyline, Spider-Man joins with old ally/lover the Black Cat. Together, they take on a guild of thieves that has stolen items from Marvel characters – such as the Fantastic Four's Fantasticar and Spider-Man's web-shooters.

Will they find the stolen goods? Will the Black Cat and Spider-Man get back together? And what will Mary Jane, Parker's long-time girlfriend, say? Will Peter Parker help Boomerang win the Spider-Man trivia contest?

Tune into "The Amazing Spider-Man: Friends and Foes" for the answers to these questions and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Marvel Sues to Block Heirs From Reclaiming Spider-Man, Doctor Strange Copyrights

Marvel filed five lawsuits on Friday seeking to block comic book creators and their heirs from seizing control of copyrights to such major characters as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The move comes after heirs of several Marvel authors filed dozens of termination notices with the U.S. Copyright Office, seeking to end Marvel’s licenses to the characters. In the lawsuits, Marvel argues that the characters were created under “work for hire” arrangements, and that the heirs have no valid claim to the copyrights. Marvel points to a key case involving Jack Kirby, who co-created “The X-Men,” “Thor” and “Iron Man.” In that case, Kirby’s...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Trailer Released

Marvel has released a new trailer for Spider-Man Beyond, the new series that will once again put fan-favorite Peter Parker clone, Ben Reilly, back in the spotlight, as he steps out into another major Spider-Man story event: "Spider-Man Beyond"! The trailer for Spider-Man Beyond comes with the tantalizing caption that "This October, two Spider-Men will swing into action, but only one will swing out!" While Peter Parker Spider-Man tries to deal with the considerable problems mounting in his world, Ben Reilly is being re-branded as THE official Spider-Man by the Beyond Corporation!
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1

The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1 hits comic book shops this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview here courtesy of Marvel Comics…. With the universe itself at stake, Black Panther enlists the might of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to help stop the dreaded Dormammu! And leading the Wakandan forces is none other than the legendary M’Baku! Will T’Challa and M’Baku be able to defeat Dormammu’s army of Mindless Ones? Don’t miss this critical chapter of the LAST ANNIHILATION event as a new hero emerges!
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: 10 Things To Love About The Web-Slinger's Short-Lived Franchise

Spider-Man: No Way Home is rumoured to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions (Variants?) of Peter Parker for an epic team-up with Tom Holland's web-slinger. Spider-Man 3 was a disappointment, but Sam Raimi's trilogy is still widely loved by fans. For some, though, Andrew Garfield is their Spider-Man...even if The Amazing Spider-Man movies weren't the greatest! They were certainly rife with issues, but there were also a lot of great ideas, moments, and characters that actually did this beloved superhero justice.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#The Amazing Spider Man#Spidey#The Daily Bugle#Marvel
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation

Two years ago following the investigation into the Trump-Russia connection, someone asked if I would like to borrow a copy of the Mueller Report, I only partially joked, "I'm waiting for the comic book adaptation." Which was finally released later that year as "The Mueller Report Illustrated." But several years...
COMICS
ComicBook

The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Hopes to See Sinister Six Spin-off Movie

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield still hopes to see the never-made Sinister Six movie that would have spun out of The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield, who played the wall-crawler in both of the Marc Webb-directed installments of Sony's rebooted Spider-Man franchise, engaged in talks about writer-director Drew Goddard's planned spin-off uniting six of Spider-Man's most sinister villains. The end credits of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 teased an enemy line-up that might have included Electro (Jamie Foxx), Harry Osborn's Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, and the Vulture.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Shares Honest Opinion of Tom Holland

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's been a long-standing debate amongst Marvel fans as to which actor is the best live-action version of Spider-Man and unsurprisingly, each actor who has played the character on the big screen has their own cult following. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland each bring something unique to the table and at the end of the day, it will always go down as a matter of preference.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar+

Amazing Spider-Man goes "beyond" weekly in December with five regular issues and a Miles Morales tie-in

We've known for some time that Peter Parker will be out of the picture when Ben Reilly takes over as the main hero of Amazing Spider-Man in the upcoming 'Spider-Man Beyond' era, but Marvel's just-released solicitations for the publisher's December Spider-Man titles shed some new light on Peter Parker's fate - and it may not be as bad as previously implied.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Spider-Woman’ #15 offers the best Jessica Drew comics…ever?

With Spider-Woman in the news, it’s time to dive into possibly the most balls-to-the-wall action comic on stands today. Spider-Woman #15 features Jessica Drew trying to make sense of her next move, save her kid, and stay alive in a helicopter fireball. Just another Tuesday for Jess, but in Spider-Woman #15, new context is added that fleshes out the characters around her.
COMICS
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Thor: First Thunder

"Thor: First Thunder" travels back to the earliest days of Marvel's take on the Norse god of thunder. Writer Bryan J.L. Glass and artist Tan Eng Huat retell the early Stan Lee/Jack Kirby stories of Thor, including alter ego Dr. Donald Blake. Because of Thor's arrogance, his father, Odin, not...
COMICS
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Admits He Wasn't Satisfied With Amazing Spider-Man or Social Network

Andrew Garfield admitted that he wasn't satisfied with his work in The Amazing Spider-Man series or The Social Network. The star sat down with Total Film to speak about his career so far. Spider-Man is absolutely top of mind for a lot of fans out there right now. It's been a few weeks since the trailer for Tom Holland's third movie playing the character. Many fans speculate that Garfield and Toby Maguire will make an appearance of some kind. But, The Amazing Spider-Man himself is basically arguing that isn't going to happen. You can say a lot of things about The Social Network star, but he's absolutely committed to the craft of acting. Despite his palpable love for Spider-Man and everything the character stands for, Garfield knew that these big franchises can be hard for someone who likes to tell a variety of stories. But, when the chance comes to play a hero on-screen for millions, who wouldn't take that chance despite some of the risks. Check out what he had to say.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Venom comic book series delayed by Marvel

Just as Columbia Pictures' Venom: Let There Be Carnage had some schedule issues, so is Marvel Comics' new Venom series. The publisher has informed retailers via its new distribution company Penguin Random House that the upcoming relaunch by artist Bryan Hitch with writers Ram V and Al Ewing has been delayed. The first two issues have been delayed two weeks each, meaning Venom #1 now goes on sale October 27 with Venom #2 now on November 24. According to a recent press release, Marvel intends for Venom #3 to arrive in December.
COMICS
EW.com

Every comic-book reference in the first Hawkeye trailer

The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series runs deep with homages to the comic run it's based on: from tracksuits to pizza dogs. This Christmas, the best gifts come with a bow — and maybe a few trick arrows. On Monday, Marvel officially released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye, which debuts Nov. 24th.
TV & VIDEOS
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
2K+
Followers
86
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy