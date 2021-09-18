COMIC BOOKS: The Amazing Spider-Man: Friends and Foes

Friends and Foes

Readers can catch up with Nick Spencer's second chapter in "The Amazing Spider-Man's" life with the "Friends and Foes" collection.

Here, Peter Parker continues dealing with his roommate, Fred Myers, a.k.a. super-villain Boomerang. Parker knows Myers is Boomerang but Myers doesn't know that Parker is Spider-Man. But he does know Parker is the photographer who always got the best photos of Spidey for The Daily Bugle, because, well, Peter Parker and Spider-Man are close.

So, Myers takes Parker to the Bar With No Name where super-villains hang out. Why take Parker to a bar full of people wanting to kill Spider-Man? ... Because it's trivia night at the Bar With No Name and the trivia topic is Spider-Man.

A lot of fun with this storyline.

With another storyline, Spider-Man joins with old ally/lover the Black Cat. Together, they take on a guild of thieves that has stolen items from Marvel characters – such as the Fantastic Four's Fantasticar and Spider-Man's web-shooters.

Will they find the stolen goods? Will the Black Cat and Spider-Man get back together? And what will Mary Jane, Parker's long-time girlfriend, say? Will Peter Parker help Boomerang win the Spider-Man trivia contest?

Tune into "The Amazing Spider-Man: Friends and Foes" for the answers to these questions and more.