The Bellator cage in back in San Jose this weekend with a big light heavyweight main event while MMASucka provides Bellator 266 results throughout the day. In the main event, former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero finally makes his highly anticipated Bellator debut. Romero was originally scheduled to do so earlier this year as he was set to face Anthony Johnson in the opening round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. However, Romero was unable to pass his medicals and as a result was unable to fight. Now, Romero is scheduled to make his Bellator debut against former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis.