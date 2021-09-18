CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Debate: Which Zelda Title had the Best Physical Pre-Order Bonuses?

Cover picture for the articleIn the age of digital gaming, pre-order bonuses can convince you to purchase a physical copy. A new Zelda release will always result in a purchase from me, but I admit that I don’t always pre-order games. Or pick them up at launch. Maybe I’m not as excided for the game, or simply want to finish my backlog before diving in. But, a lot of the times, my decision to wait comes down to a lack of pre-order bonuses.

